Eric Trump claims his father is too “neat” to keep papers lying around after it was revealed that some of the seized classified documents taken from Donald Trump’s Florida had contained details of the nuclear capabilities of a foreign country.

“I think the judge is 100 per cent right,” Mr Trump told Fox News on Tuesday, referring to the 45th president being granted the request of a special master to view the documents.

“You literally have the FBI spending more time leaking stuff to the press,” he added.

“These pictures, do you think my father happens to just leave documents all over his office floor? I can tell you my father is a very, very neat guy. He doesn’t leave documents staged all over an office floor. It is crazy.”

The former president’s third child had earlier blamed the Biden administration for the raid at Mar-a-Lago in August. He said the raid “would not have happened without Joe Biden’s explicit approval”.

“Give me a break, a field office wouldn’t even think about doing this without the sign-off of the president of the United States,” he had said.

“This is raiding one of the most famous houses on planet Earth, one of the most famous people - probably the most famous person - on planet Earth.”

Mr Trump added that he was the person to inform the former president about the raid. “I was the guy who got the call this morning and I called my father and let him know it happened, and I was involved all day.”

The FBI has recovered over 100 classified and nearly 11,179 government-owned documents from the one-time president’s estate. The seized files also contained details of a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities, The Washington Post reported.

According to sources cited by the paper, the documents were so secret that only the president, some members of his cabinet or near-cabinet level officials would be allowed to authorise other government officials to see them.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich has alleged the newspaper “continues to serve as the propaganda arm of the Biden administration” – but has not denied the claims made in its report.