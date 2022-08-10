The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate “would not have happened without Joe Biden’s explicit approval,” Eric Trump has suggested.

He also criticised the White House for suggesting the administration had “no knowledge” of the raid.

“Give me a break, a field office wouldn’t even think about doing this without the sign-off of the president of the United States,” Mr Trump said.

“This is raiding one of the most famous houses on planet Earth, one of the most famous people - probably the most famous person - on planet Earth”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.