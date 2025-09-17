White House puts out new picture showing Donald Trump’s makeup-covered hand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House has shared new pictures appearing to show Donald Trump’s hand still covered in makeup ahead of his state visit to the UK.

In a social media post, Trump could be seen speaking to reporters before he boarded the Marine One helicopter on the White House south lawn Tuesday.

Part of the back of his hand appeared to be darker in color than the rest, similar to previous images that had ignited concerns about the 79-year-old’s health.

open image in gallery Part of Donald Trump appears to still have make-up applied ( AFP/Getty )

A dark bruise has covered Trump’s hand for months, with photos showing multiple attempts to cover it with often-unblended concealer.

While typically bruises can take between one week and a month to heal, longer lasting marks can indicate a more serious health issue such as a low blood platelet count or blood clotting issues.

open image in gallery Trump’s swollen ankles have also drawn attention in recent months ( PA Wire )

The White House and Trump’s doctor have maintained that the president is in “excellent health” and that the hand bruise is the result of frequent handshaking and intake of aspirin.

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen,” Trump’s doctor, Sean Barbabella, has said. “This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy.”

Photos of Trump’s legs as he watched the FIFA Club World Cup initially raised concerns about his health over the summer, which led the to announceTrump’s chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis.

The condition happens when leg vein valves fail, causing blood to pool and pressure to build, often leading to discomfort if untreated, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president’s condition was not causing him discomfort, but did not provide treatment details.

Chronic venous insufficiency is common for people of Trump’s age, commonly affecting those who stand or sit for long periods, older adults, people who are overweight, or those with multiple pregnancies.

As Trump visits the UK, protests are set to take place across London Wednesday. When he arrived in Windsor on Tuesday evening, four people were arrested after pictures of Trump and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle.