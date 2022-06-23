Donald Trump is reportedly watching every January 6 Committee hearing in a rage, furious that no one is there to defend him, according to a report.

A close advisor told The Washington Post that Mr Trump is at “the point of about to scream at the TV” as he watches the hearings.

Another source in Mr Trump’s inner circle told the paper that the former president often complains that “there’s no one to defend me” at the hearings.

But one person familiar with the situation rejected that notion to Insider, saying: “This is not true. He has barely watched any of the hearings at all.”

Trump advisors shared their frustration with The Post at not knowing what’s coming up in the hearings and not having insight into the panel’s work.

The two Republicans on the committee, Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both hail from the small anti-Trump section within the GOP, and they haven’t held back in their criticism despite an increasing number of threats against them.

The Post reported that Mr Trump’s fury is focused on Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who declined to work with the committee after Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his suggested panellists.

The GOP hoped the panel would appear partisan by not allowing any of their members to join the committee – Ms Cheney and Mr Kinzinger were invited to join by Ms Pelosi.

More follows...