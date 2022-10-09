Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Trump brags about his crowd size on January 6: ‘The biggest crowd I’ve ever seen’

An aggrieved Trump blamed the “corrupt” media for downplaying the size of his crowds at a rally on Saturday

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 09 October 2022 15:18
Comments
trump crowd.mp4

Donald Trump boasted about the size of the crowd that gathered to hear him speak on January 6 during a campaign rally on Saturday night.

“You know the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that,” the former president told the rally in Minden, Nevada. “They were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.”

Mr Trump blamed the “corrupt” media for downplaying the size of his crowds, after just 27 people showed up to a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC earlier this week.

“These corrupt people will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here,” he said. “They never do it. They’re corrupt.”

Recommended

The former president riled up thousands of angry supporters at a “Save America” rally at the Ellipse in Washington DC on January 6, urging them to “fight like hell” and “walk down to the Capitol” to dispute the 2020 presidential election.

The mob then laid siege to the Capitol building where the election results were being certified, assaulting police officers and forcing their way into the Senate chamber.

Mr Trump was impeached for inciting the mob, and is the subject of several criminal investigations for his efforts to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden.

A House select committee investigating the January 6 riots has focused on Mr Trump’s attempts to have the election results thrown out.

The committee is due to hold its next hearing on Thursday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in