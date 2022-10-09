Trump brags about his crowd size on January 6: ‘The biggest crowd I’ve ever seen’
An aggrieved Trump blamed the “corrupt” media for downplaying the size of his crowds at a rally on Saturday
Donald Trump boasted about the size of the crowd that gathered to hear him speak on January 6 during a campaign rally on Saturday night.
“You know the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that,” the former president told the rally in Minden, Nevada. “They were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.”
Trump boasts about his crowd size on January 6 and his fans cheers pic.twitter.com/EK78sRyRhF— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2022
Mr Trump blamed the “corrupt” media for downplaying the size of his crowds, after just 27 people showed up to a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC earlier this week.
“These corrupt people will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here,” he said. “They never do it. They’re corrupt.”
The former president riled up thousands of angry supporters at a “Save America” rally at the Ellipse in Washington DC on January 6, urging them to “fight like hell” and “walk down to the Capitol” to dispute the 2020 presidential election.
The mob then laid siege to the Capitol building where the election results were being certified, assaulting police officers and forcing their way into the Senate chamber.
Mr Trump was impeached for inciting the mob, and is the subject of several criminal investigations for his efforts to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden.
A House select committee investigating the January 6 riots has focused on Mr Trump’s attempts to have the election results thrown out.
The committee is due to hold its next hearing on Thursday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies