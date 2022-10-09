Trump brags about his crowd size on January 6: ‘The biggest crowd I’ve ever seen’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump boasted about the size of the crowd that gathered to hear him speak on January 6 during a campaign rally on Saturday night.

“You know the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that,” the former president told the rally in Minden, Nevada. “They were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.”

Trump boasts about his crowd size on January 6 and his fans cheers pic.twitter.com/EK78sRyRhF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2022

Mr Trump blamed the “corrupt” media for downplaying the size of his crowds, after just 27 people showed up to a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC earlier this week.

“These corrupt people will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here,” he said. “They never do it. They’re corrupt.”

The former president riled up thousands of angry supporters at a “Save America” rally at the Ellipse in Washington DC on January 6, urging them to “fight like hell” and “walk down to the Capitol” to dispute the 2020 presidential election.

The mob then laid siege to the Capitol building where the election results were being certified, assaulting police officers and forcing their way into the Senate chamber.

Mr Trump was impeached for inciting the mob, and is the subject of several criminal investigations for his efforts to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden.

A House select committee investigating the January 6 riots has focused on Mr Trump’s attempts to have the election results thrown out.

The committee is due to hold its next hearing on Thursday.