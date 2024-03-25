Trump’s latest gaffe saw him forgetting New York Governor in rambling speech

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s latest verbal gaffe came while addressing reporters on Monday, when the former president appeared to forget who is the current governor of New York.

During the rambling press conference Mr Trump once more took aim at Attorney General Letitia James, who has successfully prosecuted him on civil fraud charges.

The statement comes after a New York appeals court granted Mr Trump a 10-day extension to secure a portion of the $464m bond, which would prevent Ms James from seizing his properties. The former president previously signalled he was struggling to come up with the money.

In remarks made after the hearing, Mr Trump described Ms James as “vicious” and compared her legal action against him to that taken against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

However, when describing Mr Cuomo, he referred to him as “the current governor”, who is, in fact, Kathy Hochul.

“(Ms James) said ‘Trump, we will stop him, stop him!’... Vicious,” he said.

“I said, ‘boy, that’s a bad one’. Then I looked, she got elected, but then she tried to do it with the governor, and it didn’t work. She went after the current governor who’s much more talented than she is. She went after the current governor. She was very nasty.

“She pulled it about 3 per cent, she pulled it nothing. And after six weeks, or seven weeks, she pulled out of the race. She ran for governor, you know, on what she was doing to me.

“She thought that would work. It didn’t work.”

Mr Trump’s ongoing verbal slips continue to cause concern about his cognitive ability as he heads into an almost certain rematch with president Joe Biden in November.

Mr Trump described New York Attorney General Letitia James as ‘vicious’ (Brittainy Newman)

Ms James briefly ran a gubernatorial campaign in the 2022 Democratic primary, though withdrew from the race in December, after consistently polling behind incumbent Ms Hochul. She instead chose to seek reelection as Attorney General.

In August of 2021 her office released a report finding that Mr Cuomo had engaged in multiple acts of sexual harassment.

The report followed accusations of sexual harassment from multiple women starting in December 2020. Mr Cuomo denied all allegations and apologised for comments that, he claimed, had been interpreted as being sexually charged.

But following the DA report in 2021, Mr Cuomo resigned from his position and was replaced with Ms Hochul, who became the first woman to hold the position of New York Governor.