Former president Donald Trump has launched a last-ditch appeal to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns by filing an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court claiming it will undermine the separation of powers.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal troubles in New York are coming to a head, with three cases involving him and his affairs currently being heard in court.

While his former adviser Tom Barrack faces an ongoing criminal trial in Brooklyn, Mr Trump himself is the target of a civil lawsuit claiming that he and his business systematically over- and under-valued real estate assets to obtain favourable loans while evading high tax burdens. And on another front, the criminal trial of the Trump Organization for an alleged tax fraud scheme is set to begin after jury selection was completed last week.

Mr Trump has already been deposed in the civil case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Elsewhere, US Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn has testified at the trial of several leading members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group describing the events of 6 January 2021.