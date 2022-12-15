‘Has Trump lost his mind’: MAGA supporters blast ‘major’ trading cards announcement

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supporters of Donald Trump appear to be souring on the former president as his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards flops within parts of the MAGA movement.

In a video announcement of the trading cards, Mr Trump said he was “hopefully your favourite president of all time – better than Lincoln, better than Washington”.

“I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection right here and right now. They’re called Trump digital trading cards,” Mr Trump said, adding that the cards would feature “really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It’s been very exciting. You can collect your Trump digital cards, just like a baseball card, or other collectables”.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro sarcastically tweeted: “Thank God, the digital trading cards are here. It was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.”

The former president said “one of the best parts” is that “each card comes with an automatic chance to win amazing prizes like dinner with me. I don’t know if that’s an amazing prize, but it’s what we have”.

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis also shared her lack of enthusiasm at the announcement.

Mr Trump said buyers could also win “golf with you and a group of your friends at one of my beautiful golf courses and they are beautiful. I’m also doing zoom calls, a one on one meeting, autographs and memorabilia, and so much more. We’re doing a lot”.

“My official Trump digital trading cards are $99 which doesn’t sound like very much for what you’re getting,” he claimed.

The anonymous pro-Trump account with more than a million followers known as “Catturd” wrote that “my 3 guesses of Trump’s big announcement today were ... 1) Getting back on Twitter. 2) Picked a VP. 3) Leaving the worthless Republican Party to form a 3rd party- patriot party. Introducing Donald Trump digital playing cards wasn’t even on my bingo card”.

“Please tell me this is [a] troll and the real major announcement will come later today,” the account added.

“I have never seen MAGA react like this to anything Trump has ever done,” lawyer Ron Filipkowski wrote.

“Who cares,” Kelly Loomis said. “He needs to get involved in what is happening on Capitol Hill etc. No more hiding out on Truth Social. Show some leadership and ideas on what needs to happen in the next two years. DeSantis is setting up a grand jury and he is doing trading cards of himself.”

“It's OK to sell trading cards. Not OK - tone deaf, really - to portray it as a major announcement at this time of chaos in the US,” another Twitter user said. “Fire whoever hatched the dumb idea to [make] this a big deal.”

“We want relief from misery, not trading cards!!” one account holder said, while another added: “This is a joke and final straw. He continues to have horrible advisors around him. He is unserious, out of touch and not the man for 2024.”

“Unserious move during very serious times. Shame on you.......sir,” another Twitter user wrote. “Oh boy...it really is over from my buddy Trump. No[w] [your’re] making a fool of yourself.”

“Has Trump lost his mind really trading cards how the f*** is that going to help our country,” a second asked.

“The country is falling apart he is running for president and this was his big announcement! Well, that was a big letdown,” another person said.

“Trump definitely knows how to emphasize the worst aspects of his personality. Best president I’ve seen, or probably will ever see in my lifetime... who sure doesn’t know how to broaden his base,” one supporter added.

“What a stupid a**hole. Seriously. I give up,” another said.

“Trump is becoming a joke. Sad. I really hoped he could live up to his hype. But, he can’t,” one account holder added.

“Hard truth time: This is not good. We’re facing a threat to civilization from far left Marxist extremists. Teasing NFT cards as a major announcement is not the kind of fight people want to see now. These are dark times. Love the guy but this turns many off,” Robby Starbuck tweeted. “Whoever’s advising this stuff is a good idea needs to be fired. This is NOT 2016. We’re in an economic crisis, fighting total cultural degradation, fighting to save our country and facing an enemy that wants to control our lives. People want to see fight right now, not NFT cards.”