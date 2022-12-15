Donald Trump bizarrely claimed he was a “better” president than Abraham Lincoln and George Washington as he announced his own collection of NFTs on Thursday.

Mr Trump had teased a “major announcement” earlier this week, with a video that depicted himself as a superhero.

“Hello everyone, this is Donald Trump, hopefully your favourite president of all time - better than Lincoln, better than Washington,” he said, announcing his NFTs.

The tokens appear to depict different digital portraits of Mr Trump, including one of him holding the Statue of Liberty’s torch.

