Warning: the following livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation. The Independent strives to counteract misinformation across its platforms.

Watch live as Donald Trump's New York hush money trial continues on Friday, 26 April.

Today's proceedings come after the jury heard further testimony from David Pecker, a former tabloid mogul who detailed the “catch-and-kill” scheme at the heart of the case.

The former publisher of the National Enquirer returned to the witness stand for a third day, where he testified that he agreed to spend tens of thousands of dollars to buy and then bury politically compromising stories about the former president with the assurance that “the boss will take care of it”.

The promise, allegedly from Mr Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen, gave former Mr Pecker the go-ahead to pay a former Playboy model $150,000 to buy the rights to her story of an alleged affair, he told the Manhattan criminal court on Thursday.

The cross-examination of Mr Pecker by defence lawyer Emil Bove is likely to wrap up today.

Mr Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the affairs.