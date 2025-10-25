Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothy Mellon, a reclusive billionaire who has donated tens of millions of dollars to support past Trump campaigns, is reportedly the anonymous donor who gave the government $130 million to help pay troops during the ongoing government shutdown.

Mellon, a railroad magnate and heir to a prominent banking and political family, has not publicly announced any donation.

President Trump revealed the donation Thursday, describing it as coming from a “friend” and “patriot.”

“He doesn’t really want the recognition,” Trump said at a roundtable event.

The Independent has contacted a phone number and email associated with Mellon in public records for comment.

Donald Trump has previously said an anonymous 'friend' and 'patriot' gave $130m to continue paying troops during the ongoing government shutdown

The White House declined to comment, and The Independent has contacted the Defense and Treasury Departments for comment.

The Pentagon confirmed the anonymous donation Friday, saying it had accepted the funds under its “general gift acceptance authority.”

“The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of Service members’ salaries and benefits,” said Sean Parnell, chief spokesman for the Pentagon. “We are grateful for this donor’s assistance after Democrats opted to withhold pay from troops.”

Observers expressed concern the donation may not be legal.

It could run afoul of the Antideficiency Act, which bars federal agencies from spending money in excess of their congressional appropriations or accepting voluntary services.

The $130m donation, while substantial, will do little to prop up the Defense Department, which spends hundreds of billions of dollars a year paying U.S. troops

“This should go without saying, but the American government should be funded by the American people, not anonymous mega-donor friends of the president,” the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington wrote in a statement on X.

“This is not how things should work in a democracy—this raises all sorts of legal and ethical alarms,” the group added.

Mellon, who Forbes estimated last year had a net worth near $1 billion, is among the country’s most prolific donors to Donald Trump and his allies.

During the 2024 campaign, he donated $100 million to groups supporting Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr and contributed to the latter’s presidential campaign.

Timothy Mellon has donated tens of millions of dollars supporting Republican politicians including Donald Trump and his allies like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

He previously attracted attention for controversial comments he allegedly made in a self-published autobiography comparing Black people on social assistance programs to slaves accepting “freebies.”

Mellon’s alleged donation, while unusual, would do little to alter the financial challenges facing the Pentagon. The Trump administration has requested about $600 billion in total military compensation as part of its 2025 budget.

Earlier this month, Trump ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to "all available funds" to ensure troops are compensated during the ongoing government shutdown.

Last week, the administration used $8 billion in funds originally meant for research and development to make payroll.