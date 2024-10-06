Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Elon Musk’s mom has been accused of encouraging followers on X to commit voter fraud and was fact-checked by her son’s own social media platform.

Maye Musk quoted a post by her son before he spoke at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania yesterday, where the billionaire wrote: “Super important to get all your friends and family to register to vote. Georgia’s registration deadline is Monday!!”

But his mom went a step further and suggested to her 1.1 million followers they could vote more than once under fake names - which is illegal.

“The Democrats have given us another option,” she said. “You don’t have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too.”

Followers, including many attorneys, were quick to call her out, and a community note soon appeared underneath her post which said: “This is, in fact, illegal.”

Maye Musk, pictured here with son Elon in 2023, told her followers they could vote more than once under fake names ( Getty )

The note linked to the US Code which states voting more than once intentionally is federally prohibited.

Attorneys also informed Musk that her post was “a solicitation of a crime.” One said: “This tweet constitutes the solicitation of a crime and is in itself a fully completed criminal act. If at least one person acts on your solicitation, you could also be charged with conspiracy. You should retract this tweet immediately.”

Another civil rights attorney said: “That is illegal. Do you have any credible evidence Democrats are engaging in that practice?”

“It is, of course, completely illegal to do what you suggest,” a retired attorney wrote. “I’m not sure if you thought you were making a joke, but if so, it’s not particularly amusing.”

Others simply tagged the Federal Election Commission and the FBI.

Maye Musk was ‘community-noted’ on her son’s social media platform ( @mayemusk/X )

Musk followed up on her post by telling followers to “ignore” it. “In Butler, Pennsylvania, we just heard that the Republicans will make sure no illegals vote,” she said. “Ignore my previous post.”

At yesterday’s rally, the world’s richest man falsely claimed that elections would be eliminated in the US if Trump does not win in November.

Speaking at the former president’s rally in Butler — where the Republican was nearly assassinated in July — the X and Tesla CEO warned “this will be the last election” if Trump doesn’t win.

“President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America,” Musk, who does not have a background in politics, claimed.