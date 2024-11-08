Musk participated in Trump call with Zelensky the day he won

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

President-elect Donald Trump added Elon Musk to a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday,The New York Times reports.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has played a key role in providing internet access to Ukraine via his Starlink satellite system as the country fights against Russia. Unnamed sources have confirmed Musk’s participation to both the Times and Axios.

The exact contents of their conversation, which took place the same day the presidential election was called in Trump’s favor, aren’t clear. One unnamed source told the Times that Zelensky called the president-elect to congratulate him, and Trump afterward handed the phone to Musk. Zelensky then thanked the billionaire for his assistance with Starlink. The source described it as a “good talk.”

Another source told Axios that Zelensky thought it was a positive sign that they had a call so soon after Trump secured a second term in the White House.

Zelensky last met with Trump in September.

Volodymyr Zelensky met with Donald Trump in September to discuss the Ukraine-Russia war ( Getty Images )

“We have a common view that the war in Ukraine must be stopped. Putin cannot win. Ukrainians must win,” the Ukrainian president said at the time.

Musk was a central figure in Trump’s second presidential bid, and even launched the America PAC to support him. He joined Trump when he made his return to Butler, Pennsylvania last month after Thomas Crooks’ assassination attempt.

The billionaire also launched a daily lottery last month that awarded $1 million to people who sign a petition supporting First and Second amendment rights.

Musk and his PAC were later accused of launching an “illegal lottery scheme” to influence voters ahead of the presidential election. But, an attorney for the PAC revealed the “winners” were not “randomly” selected at all.

Swing-state voters who signed the PAC’s petition for a chance to be presented with a novelty-sized check were instead deliberately chosen to be paid “spokespeople” for the group, lawyer Chris Gober told a judge in Philadelphia on Monday.

This week, Musk also claimed Trump won because he went on Joe Rogan’s podcast and was “a normal person.”

He told right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson that if Kamala Harris had also gone on Rogan’s show, it “would have been game over.”

“Nothing would do more damage to Kamala’s campaign than going on Joe Rogan because she’d run out of nonsequiturs after about 45 minutes,” Musk said on a live broadcast from Mar-a-Lago on November 6.