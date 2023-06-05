Robert F Kennedy Jr – live: Presidential candidate and anti-vaxxer will join Musk on Twitter Spaces event
Elon Musk hosted 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on the platform in May
Robert F Kennedy Jr launches 2024 campaign
Democrat presidential candidate and notable anti-vaccine advocate Robert F Kennedy Jr is set to join Elon Musk and David Sacks on Twitter Spaces on Monday (5 June) at 2pm for a conversation.
“Set a reminder for my upcoming Spaces with Elon Musk and moderator David Sacks!” Mr Kennedy tweeted a day ahead of the event.
Mr Kennedy will also be joined by Tulsi Gabbard, Balaji Srinivasan, Omeed Malik, Michael Shellenberger and Kelly Slater who will likely ask questions and keep the conversation flowing.
The Twitter Spaces comes just weeks after Mr Musk and Mr Sacks hosted and moderated a similar audio listening event with presidential candidate Ron DeSantis where he launched his campaign.
Notably, the Spaces was filled with technological glitches which Mr Sacks attributed to a high volume of listeners.
Following the vent, Mr Musk welcomed all candidates onto Twitter and said he would be open to hosting other candidates on Twitter Spaces.
Elon Musk says Twitter Spaces is being ‘upgraded’ and ‘tested’ ahead of event
Elon Musk indicated Twitter Spaces was being upgraded and tested ahead of his event with presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr on Monday.
On Friday (2 June) Mr Musk tweeted that the feature was going to be “stress-tested” in advance - likely to avoid the same mistake as his Twitter Spaces with candidate Ron DeSantis in May.
During the Spaces with Mr DeSantis, Twitter continuously crashed and caused audio outages randomly which moderator David Sacks attributed to a high volume of listeners.
