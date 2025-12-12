Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

New photos show Trump with Epstein survivors as House Democrats release more pictures from case files

House Oversight Democrats released images of high-profile figures

Kelly Rissman
Friday 12 December 2025 15:20 GMT
Comments
Creepy new images provide never-before-seen look at Epstein Island

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a new batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including images of Donald Trump surrounded by five women.

Trump has distanced himself from Epstein and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

One photo shows Trump with five women, whose faces have been blurred out. A grinning Trump is sporting a suit while the women are wearing leis around their necks.

Another image shows a collection of condoms — going for $4.50 each — depicting a caricature of Trump’s face above the phrase: “I’m HUUUUGE!”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in