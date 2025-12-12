Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a new batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including images of Donald Trump surrounded by five women.
Trump has distanced himself from Epstein and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
One photo shows Trump with five women, whose faces have been blurred out. A grinning Trump is sporting a suit while the women are wearing leis around their necks.
Another image shows a collection of condoms — going for $4.50 each — depicting a caricature of Trump’s face above the phrase: “I’m HUUUUGE!”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments