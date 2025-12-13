Trump says new Epstein photos are ‘no big deal’ but claims he hasn’t seen them: Live updates

Donald Trump says his photos with Jeffrey Epstein is 'no big deal'

President Donald Trump said newly released photos showing he and Jeffrey Epstein mingling with several women were “no big deal,” but later claimed he had not seen them.

“Everybody knew this man [Epstein] – he was all over Palm Beach,” he told reporters Friday evening. “He has photos with everybody... there are hundreds and hundreds of people that have them.

“That's no big deal... I know nothing about them."

Trump has not been criminally charged or accused of wrongdoing and has consistently denied close involvement with Epstein in the later years of the convicted sex offender’s life.

It comes after House Democrats shared two tranches of photos from Epstein’s estate, which include numerous famous faces such as the president, former president Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Britain’s former Prince Andrew.

The faces of some of the women who feature in the photos have been redacted by the Democrats, who have vowed to continue releasing photos.

"Once again, House Democrats are selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try and create a false narrative,” Abigail Jackson, White House Deputy Press Secretary, told The Independent.

The release of the photos comes ahead of a deadline set for next Friday December 19 for the Department of Justice to release the full files.