Eight Jeffrey Epstein survivors are calling for the impeachment of Donald Trump, as well as demanding an investigation into Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI boss Kash Patel, over the government’s handling of the Epstein files release.

Since the Epstein files were released on 19 December, survivors of the convicted pedophile have been critical of the heavy redactions of the documents.

One of the survivors, Haley Robson, has spoken out publicly in an exclusive interview to reporter Sabah Choudhry from Channel 5 News in the UK.

She called Trump’s actions “illegal” after some files were still withheld despite the December 19th deadline, demanding the full release of the documents.

Robson said: “It’s important we push for impeachment of President Trump after 20-plus years of trying to find a resolution with our abuser and enablers.”

open image in gallery An email discussing Jeffrey Epstein's private jet flight records mentioned Donald Trump in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C, US on December 23, 2025 ( DOJ )

Robson said she was a Trump voter and supporter of the GOP, but has now since retracted her support - “I retract all support for Donald Trump, the Attorney General, and the head of the FBI that were involved in breaking the law that this administration put into law, which is releasing all the Epstein files. I would like to see No. 47 impeached.”

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump promised to release the files. Still, he has since done a U-turn, claiming that the documents are a distraction from his own party’s achievements. Trump said, “What this whole thing is with Epstein is a way of trying to deflect from the tremendous success that the Republican party has,” Trump said in December.

Robson added, “Trump campaigned with promises of transparency, specifically regarding the Epstein files. I believed in that and in him. He lied to us.”

“I watched Pam Bondi and Patel’s congressional hearing on TV…They both lied and said there was no credible evidence. It’s simply false. All the survivors including our attorneys have given loads of important supporting evidence and proof.”

“In addition, Pam Bondi said she had them on her desk, another lie. Not one of them can be trusted.”

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump are shown in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 23, 2025 ( DOJ )

“Accountability is holding the head of our FBI and our attorney general in contempt and leading an open investigation into both,” Robson also said.

She reiterated: “There’s no room in society for the destruction of humanity through sexual violence. Our mothers our sisters, our children are off limits. They are our future, without children, there’s no future.”

Another anonymous survivor told 5 News: “It’s truly disheartening to see Kash Patel and Pam Bondi fall short in their roles at the Department of Justice. As public servants, they’re supposed to protect and serve the people, but their failures—like fabricating documents and mishandling sensitive information—have let us all down.”

“It’s important to remember that survivors are the true heroes in this fight for justice. We, the survivors, deserve transparency and honesty, not misleading actions. It’s a heavy disappointment that these officials have let us down, and it’s clear that for trust to be restored, they need to step aside. The American people deserve leaders who truly prioritize justice and transparency.”

This comes after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Trump have been called into question over their connection to Epstein.

open image in gallery Composite of handout emails dated 04/04/11 issued by US Congress Oversight Committee of emails between (then) Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. The emails are part of thousands of documents from Epstein's estate were published on Wednesday November 12, 2025 ( US Congress Oversight Committee )

An email appearing to be from the former prince to Ghislaine Maxwell asked if she’d found him new "inappropriate friends”.

Flight records also show President Trump was a frequent flyer on Epstein’s private plane. Both men strongly deny any wrongdoing.

The White House, the Attorney General, and the FBI have all been approached for comment.