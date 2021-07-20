Fauci refutes baseless attacks from GOP senator on coronavirus research: 'If anybody’s lying here, it is you'

Dr Anthony Fauci has repeatedly rejected claims from Republican Senator Rand Paul that the National Institutes of Health had funded “gain of function” research on coronaviruses in China – a narrative that has fuelled conspiracy theories

During a US Senate committee hearing on the federal government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis on 20 July, the GOP senator suggested Dr Fauci, the chief White House medical adviser and director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had lied to Congress over whether the agency supported such research.

“Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially,” he said. “You do not know what you’re talking about.”

The senator said Dr Fauci is “trying to obscure responsibility for 4 million dying around the world from a pandemic.”

“You are implying that what we did was responsible for the deaths of individuals. I totally resent that,” Dr Fauci said. “If anybody’s lying here, senator, it is you.”

