Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wins re-election

GOP governor wins second term, defeating Democratic candidate Charlie Crist

Alex Woodward
New York
Wednesday 09 November 2022 01:07
Donald Trump says he voted for Governor DeSantis

Florida voters have re-elected Republican Ron DeSantis to the governor’s office, a role that has become a lightning rod for national right-wing politics and fuelled his presumptive bid for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.

According to Associated Press projections, Mr DeSantis has defeated Democratic candidate Charlie Crist, who resigned from his seat in the US House of Representatives in August to take on the governor.

The governor’s controversial agenda, which accelerated in 2022 in the lead up to midterm elections, has made him a popular figure on the American right and with an electoral base consumed with so-called culture war issues that have dominated GOP campaigns.

Mr DeSantis has led the state’s rightward shift in recent years, following a critical endorsement from Donald Trump in the 2018 race for governor that likely sealed his GOP nomination in that year’s election, when he defeated his Democratic challenger Andrew Gillum by just half of a percentage point. His margin of victory in 2022 was significantly higher.

His opposition to Covid-19 “lockdowns” in 2020 amplified his national profile, teeing him up as a potential contender in the 2024 presidential race.

This year, the governor introduced a suite of right-wing policies that have been celebrated by conservatives but widely condemned by Democratic officials, civil right groups, LGBT+ advocates and health experts, among others.

He approved a restrictive anti-abortion law, signed laws that restrict classroom discussion on race and gender, and spent roughly $1.56m from the state’s budget to fly Venezuelan migrants seeking asylum in the US out of Texas.

The governor also pushed through a redrawn congressional map that gives Republicans a significant electoral advantage and approved a new office under his jurisdiction to investigate election crimes, including the recent arrests of 20 people accused of illegally voting.

(REUTERS)

His Covid-19 policies and measures against gender-affirming care for transgender youth and adults have faced widespread opposition from leading medical groups, while his surgeon general has discouraged children as well as young adult men from getting vaccinated and challenged mask mandates in a state where more than 82,000 people have died since the onset of the pandemic.

The governor also faced off against the Walt Disney Company, among the state’s largest private employers and a big spender when it comes to political campaigns in the state, in apparent retaliation for the company’s opposition to what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” law that opponents warn will chill classroom speech and threaten LGBT+ people in schools.

His campaign, meanwhile, continued to draw record donations, amassing the largest-ever war chests among governors races in the US by raising roughly $206m, as of one week before Election Day, according to campaign finance records

By comparison, Mr Crist’s campaign raised roughly $31m, a fraction of the haul from the DeSantis campaign.

This is a developing story

