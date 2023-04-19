✕ Close 'Lies have consequences': Dominion announces settlement with Fox

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A bombshell $787m settlement has been reached in the defamation trial between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News.

Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson, speaking outside court, announced the settlement amount of $787,500,000, the second largest in US history. “The truth matters, lies have consequences,” he said.

Despite acknowledging the Delaware court found some of its election reporting to be false, Fox News stopped short of formally apologising.

The trial had been been due to begin at 1.30pm with opening statements, but the start was delayed for nearly two and a half hours as attorneys for both parties engaged in last-minute negotiations.

Just before 4pm, Judge Eric Davis called the jury into the courtroom to inform them they could be excused.

“The case has been resolved and it’s been resolved because of you,” Judge Davis told the jury.

The settlement means top Fox News talent like Sean Hannity will avoid having to be potential witnesses in the most high-profile media trial of the decade.