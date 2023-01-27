✕ Close George Santos: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN on Thurdsay and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation.

And on Tuesday, an amended financial disclosure form with the FEC drew questions from reporters and electoral law experts who noticed some pretty glaring issues.

For starters, there’s two loans — for $500,000 and $125,000 — that are no longer identified as coming from Mr Santos’s personal funds, as they had been previously.

And then there’s the oddly high number of donations just under the $200 limit - an occurrence that immediately raised questions about their legitimacy.

Elsewhere, in a newly-resurfaced interview, Mr Santos claimed that he met financier and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein a few times and pushed the conspiracy theory that he was “murdered” in prison.

Epstein was found dead in his cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking children. His death was ruled suicide.

Mr Santos then backtracked over his death altogether, claiming he may actually still be alive.

“I wouldn’t put it past me that he’s still walking around us and we’re all like, ‘Oh my god, the guy is alive,’ and we can’t tell,” he said. “You know what, it’s 2020, anything can happen.”