George Santos – news: Secret tapes reveal bizarre exchanges in Santos office, as FBI probes dead dog claims
Congressman George Santos admits he “lied to everyone else” in new recording
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos says “I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else” in a recording of his conversation with a prospective staffer that was obtained and reported on Thursday evening by Talking Points Memo.
In the recording, reportedly made in Mr Santos’ office without his permission, the congressman discusses botox and Brazilian candy in addition to making several candid remarks about his current situation.
Mr Santos is also facing yet another issue over his finances after it emerged that the FBI is investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set up to pay for surgery for a disabled veteran’s dying dog.
Richard Osthoff told Politico that he was contacted by two federal agents on Wednesday and handed over text messages from Mr Santos. The veteran claims Mr Santos helped to raise $3,000 to save his pit bull mix Sapphire – before making off with the money.
This comes as scrutiny continues to mount over the congressman’s campaign finances, with an FEC filing revealing he spent more than $26,000 at an Italian restaurant in Queens, New York City.
Santos admits he “obviously f***** up,” gives advice on botox in recorded conversation with prospective staffer
Rep George Santos says “I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else,” in a recording reportedly made without his permission and obtained and reported by the progressive news site Talking Points Memo, shedding light on the embattled Congressman’s state of mind as investigations into his finances and past continues.
The recording of Mr Santos was reportedly made inside his office by a prospective staffer and journalist named Derek Myers who Mr Santos ultimately decided not to hire due to concerns over legal charges Mr Myers is facing in Ohio over his decision to publish recorded court testimony.
In the recording reported on in Talking Points Memo, Mr Santos admits that he lied to his chief of staff while also commenting on Mr Myers’ decision to get botox in Colombia and reflecting on the qualities of Brazilian candy.
He does not say outright that his office will not be hiring Mr Myers in the recording, but does say that “it’s bad enough that I have to answer for myself these days, I don’t want to have to answer, prospectively, for you.”
George Santos’s ‘embarrassing’ karaoke account has been revealed
What appears the karaoke account of scandal-ridden New York Republican Representative George Santos has been unearthed on the singing app Smule.
The account is registered under the name “georgedevolder”, according to Rolling Stone. Mr Santos’s full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos.
The profile picture shows Mr Santos wearing a bowtie and doing the “duck face,” the magazine notes.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
'Gift that keeps on giving': George Santos' karaoke account has been revealed
‘According to Santos, those recordings earned him a Tony, a Grammy, a Purple Heart and the Nobel Prize for volleyball,’ Stephen Colbert jokes
Santos expects secret recordings taped by prospective staffer will be published this evening
Rep George Santos already had a raft of issues to deal with, and now he has another one: the forthcoming release of secret recordings made in his office by a prosepctive staffer.
Mr Santos told Semafor that he believes the recordings made by the prospective staffer, Derek Myers, will be published this evening in Talking Points Memo after the progressive news site contacted his office requesting comment for a story based on a conversation he had with Mr Myers.
The congressman told Semafor that his office was preparing to hire Mr Myers but was given pause when it learned that Mr Myers is facing wiretapping charges in Ohio for publishing recorded court testimony in his former role as a journalist. Mr Santos said he asked Mr Myers to explain the situation, and ultimately decided not to hire him based on that conversation.
“I was so loyal to George, I defended him everywhere I went and then he just throws me away like I’m replaceable because I am,” Mr Myers wrote to Mr Santos’ chief of staff in a message obtained by Semafor. “I want a second chance. This was never about the money. This was about purpose and serving the citizens. You gave George a second chance. Please let me at least have a FIRST chance.”
Democratic rep asks SEC to investigate George Santos
New York Rep Ritchie Torres has asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate embattled congressman Ritchie Torres for allegedly violating securities laws.
“Mr. Santos illegally operated as a broker without a license, raising funds from unsuspecting investors for Harbor City Capitol, a 17 million dollar Ponzi Scheme,” Mr Torres said.
Santos’ campaign spent more than $26,000 at an Italian restaurant in Queens
Scrutiny continues to mount over the congressman’s campaign finances, with an FEC filing revealing he spent more than $26,000 at an Italian restaurant in Queens, New York City.
Updated financial records show that his campaign spent $26,032.06 at Il Bacco Ristorante Italiano during his run for Congress.
This would be equivalent to buying 1,131 orders of the restaurant’s $23 rigatoni bolognese or 1,735 $15 Margherita pizzas, revealed Business Insider.
George Santos claimed Epstein may still be alive in 2020 interview
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos claimed in August 2020 that Jeffrey Epstein “could still be alive” – one year after the paedophile killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell.
In a newly-resurfaced interview, Mr Santos – who has already been caught out over several lies about his past, background and family – claimed that he met Epstein a few times and pushed the conspiracy theory that he was “murdered” in prison.
Epstein was found dead in his cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking children. His death was ruled suicide.
Mr Santos then backtracked over his death altogether, claiming he may actually still be alive.
“I wouldn’t put it past me that he’s still walking around us and we’re all like, ‘Oh my god, the guy is alive,’ and we can’t tell,” he said. “You know what, it’s 2020, anything can happen.”
George Santos claimed paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is 'still alive' in 2020 interview
Bizarre claim came as Santos was embracing other conspiracies about 2020 election
George Santos treasurer quits campaign
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos is facing yet another issue after his longtime treasurer jumped ship amid suspected probes by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and the Justice Department (DOJ) into his campaign finances.
Nancy Marks officially filed her resignation with the FEC on Tuesday from the serial liar’s campaign and four other political committees affiliated with him.
“At the request of the FEC, I am submitting this Form 99 stating that I have resigned as treasurer for the Devolder-Santos For Congress Committee as of January 25, 2023,” she wrote.
Her resignation came one week after Mr Santos’ campaign filed documents naming replacement treasurer Thomas Datwyler – only for Mr Datwyler to reveal that he had turned down the job and the congressman had listed him without his authorisation.
This prompted the FEC to issue a legal warning to Mr Santos’ campaign about “knowingly and willfully making any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation to a federal government agency”.
The DOJ then signalled it had launched its own criminal probe into Mr Santos’ campaign finances, by asking the FEC to postpone any of its own enforcement while it conducts a parallel investigation.
Alongside the legal turmoil, Mr Santos stood down from his committee assignments on Tuesday – just days after they were assigned – and continues to come under scrutiny for a plethora of lies.
Keep up with George Santos’ growing list of lies
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.
But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as a whole.
Every lie George Santos has been accused of making
The New York Republican’s list of fictions and lies is long and keeps growing as more reporters join the investigation
FBI interviews veteran who says George Santos took money intended for dying dog
The FBI is investigating claims that Rep George Santos raised money to pay for surgery for a Navy veteran’s dying dog before allegedly disappearing with the money.
Richard Osthoff says that he was contacted by two federal agents on Wednesday on behalf of the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, according to POLITICO.
He told the outlet that he gave the agents text messages from Mr Santos, whom he claims raised $3,000 to save pit bull mix Sapphire but never handed it over.
Read the full story:
FBI interviews veteran who says George Santos took money intended for dying dog
Richard Osthoff alleges lawmaker raised $3,000 for his sick dog but disappeared with the funds
George Santos lashes out at the media
George Santos fumed on Twitter that the media is trying to “smear” him as he hit out at what he claimed to be “fake posts” and “clown” interviews.
“From interviewing clowns, to creating fake “posts” the media continues to down spiral as their attempt to smear me fails. I am getting the job I signed up for done, while you all spiral out of control,” he tweeted late on Thursday.
He did not detail what he was referring to but his comments came as a new report from Patch accused him of making a vile joke about Hitler and killing Jews and Black people.
In a 2011 comment on Facebook, obtained by Patch, Mr Santos allegedly wrote: “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!! the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.”
Mr Santos’ former roommate confirmed the account’s validity to the outlet and said that the congressman used to often make antisemitic comments. An attorney for Mr Santos told Patch the Facebook post is “completely false”.
The allegation comes as the congressman has previously been caught in a lie about being Jewish and his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust. He later walked back the claims saying he was “Jew-ish”.
