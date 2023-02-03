✕ Close George Santos: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

Embattled GOP congressman George Santos says “I’ve obviously f***** up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else” in a recording of his conversation with a prospective staffer that was obtained and reported on Thursday evening by Talking Points Memo.

In the recording, reportedly made in Mr Santos’ office without his permission, the congressman discusses botox and Brazilian candy in addition to making several candid remarks about his current situation.

Mr Santos is also facing yet another issue over his finances after it emerged that the FBI is investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set up to pay for surgery for a disabled veteran’s dying dog.

Richard Osthoff told Politico that he was contacted by two federal agents on Wednesday and handed over text messages from Mr Santos. The veteran claims Mr Santos helped to raise $3,000 to save his pit bull mix Sapphire – before making off with the money.

This comes as scrutiny continues to mount over the congressman’s campaign finances, with an FEC filing revealing he spent more than $26,000 at an Italian restaurant in Queens, New York City.