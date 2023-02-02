George Santos – news: FBI probes claim Santos stole GoFundMe dog money as campaign finance scrutiny mounts
Congressman Goerge Santos has faced scrutiny after appearing to fabricate much of his resume
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos is facing yet another issue after it emerged that the FBI is investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set up to pay for surgery for a disabled veteran’s dying dog.
Richard Osthoff told Politico that he was contacted by two federal agents on Wednesday and handed over text messages from Mr Santos. The veteran claims Mr Santos helped to raise $3,000 to save his pit bull mix Sapphire – before making off with the money.
This comes as scrutiny continues to mount over the congressman’s campaign finances, with an FEC filing revealing he spent more than $26,000 at an Italian restaurant in Queens, New York City.
The FEC already issued a legal warning to Mr Santos’ campaign last week about “knowingly and willfully making any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement”, after it listed a new treasurer – only for the treasurer to reveal he had never worked with the congressman.
Alongside the legal turmoil, Mr Santos stood down from his committee assignments on Tuesday – just days after they were assigned – and continues to come under scrutiny for a plethora of lies.
Read the full story:
Keep up with George Santos’ growing list of lies
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.
But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as a whole.
George Santos lashes out at the media
George Santos fumed on Twitter that the media is trying to “smear” him as he hit out at what he claimed to be “fake posts” and “clown” interviews.
“From interviewing clowns, to creating fake “posts” the media continues to down spiral as their attempt to smear me fails. I am getting the job I signed up for done, while you all spiral out of control,” he tweeted late on Thursday.
He did not detail what he was referring to but his comments came as a new report from Patch accused him of making a vile joke about Hitler and killing Jews and Black people.
In a 2011 comment on Facebook, obtained by Patch, Mr Santos allegedly wrote: “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!! the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.”
Mr Santos’ former roommate confirmed the account’s validity to the outlet and said that the congressman used to often make antisemitic comments. An attorney for Mr Santos told Patch the Facebook post is “completely false”.
The allegation comes as the congressman has previously been caught in a lie about being Jewish and his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust. He later walked back the claims saying he was “Jew-ish”.
George Santos claims he's 'learned my lesson' but insists things have 'largely always been above board'
George Santos has claimed he's “learned my lesson” but insists things have “largely always been above board”.
The embattled congressman spoke to OAN’s Caitlin Sinclair on Wednesday – hours after he stepped down from his committee assignments.
“I’ve learned my lesson. I can guarantee you that from now on anything and everything is always going to be above board,” he claimed.
He then went on to insist that he has “largely” always been above board anyway – but would simply need to “double check”.
“It’s largely always been above board. I’m just gonna go the extra step now to double check,” he said.
The congressman went on to fume about the media which he claims put him on a “trial by fire” for exposing his series of lies to the American people.
“People should be judged on their actions, and not by trial by fire through the media, which is what I’ve experienced for the last couple of weeks,” he said.
Mother Jones uncovers yet another questionable Santos donation
Left-leaning news site Mother Jones has uncovered another item on George Santos’s FEC filings that demands explanation.
According to the outlet’s bureau chief, a family member of Mr Santos who is listed as donating $5,800 to the campaign now tells reporters that they never authorised a donation to Mr Santos’s congressional bid at all.
It’s just the latest problem arising from amended filings the congressman’s campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission last week.
Read on at Mother Jones:
FEC sends letter to Santos campaign requesting answers after treasurer change
The Federal Election Commission has sent a letter to the Santos campaign asking for more information on the paperwork submitted showing a new treasurer who claims he never took the job.
The Thursday letter states that Mr Santos’s campaign “may have failed to include the true, correct, or complete treasurer information” on the documents submitted on Wednesday showing that Thomas Datwyler is its new treasurer and the custodian of records.
Five separate fundraising committees received the same letter after they also sent in documents showing Mr Datwyler as their new treasurer.
The committees and the campaign have to respond before 2 March.
The FEC letter said that if they’re found to have provided a “materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation” on the documents, they could face criminal charges.
Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters about the fate of George Santos on Wednesday and explained further about the meeting the two had Tuesday which resulted in the New York congressman resigning from two committees.
“Santos stepping down is based upon Santos issues. I think it’s better that Santos is not on committees right now until he clears up these issues,” Mr McCarthy told reporters at the Capitol. “I had a discussion with him and he said … it would be best that he doesn’t serve on committees right now.”
According to CNN’s Manu Raju, Mr McCarthy said that he had “new questions” about Mr Santos’s long list of lies that would need to be answered before the House Ethics Committee.
“I think going through ethics will answer some others. I think until he goes through that, it would be better that he doesn’t serve on committees,” said the Speaker.
Asked why it’s a good idea for Santos to step down now when he just gave him committees, McCarthy said: “I had some new questions. I think going through ethics will answer some others. I think until he goes through that, it would be better that he doesn't serve on committees.”— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 1, 2023
Santos family ‘dumbfounded’ after congressman claims donation from them
Relatives of George Santos tell Mother Jones they are “dumbounded” by the congressman’s claim that they donated thousands of dollars to his campaign, as was reported in FEC filings.
A family member who asked not to be identified told the magazine “It’s all news to me” and “I don’t have that money to throw around!”
Read Mother Jones' report here.
‘Gift that keeps on giving’: George Santos’ ‘embarrassing’ karaoke account has been revealed
What appears the karaoke account of scandal-ridden New York Republican Representative George Santos has been unearthed on the singing app Smule.
The account is registered under the name “georgedevolder,” according to Rolling Stone. Mr Santos’s full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos.
The profile picture shows Mr Santos wearing a bowtie and doing the “duck face,” the magazine notes.
Twitter users were quick to share their takes on the congressman’s karaoke endeavours.
Read more:
