Embattled GOP congressman George Santos is facing yet another issue after it emerged that the FBI is investigating a claim he stole money from a GoFundMe set up to pay for surgery for a disabled veteran’s dying dog.

Richard Osthoff told Politico that he was contacted by two federal agents on Wednesday and handed over text messages from Mr Santos. The veteran claims Mr Santos helped to raise $3,000 to save his pit bull mix Sapphire – before making off with the money.

This comes as scrutiny continues to mount over the congressman’s campaign finances, with an FEC filing revealing he spent more than $26,000 at an Italian restaurant in Queens, New York City.

The FEC already issued a legal warning to Mr Santos’ campaign last week about “knowingly and willfully making any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement”, after it listed a new treasurer – only for the treasurer to reveal he had never worked with the congressman.

Alongside the legal turmoil, Mr Santos stood down from his committee assignments on Tuesday – just days after they were assigned – and continues to come under scrutiny for a plethora of lies.