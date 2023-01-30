George Santos news: Congressman’s Holocaust speech sparks outrage after lying about Jewish heritage
Congressman has faced scrutiny after appearing to fabricate much of his resume
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos has sparked outrage for making a speech remembering the Holocaust after he lied about his own Jewish heritage.
On the House floor on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, Mr Santos paid tribute to victims and survivors and condemned antisemitism.
“Antisemitism is a plague in this nation, and it is undoubtedly up to us to ensure this kind of tragedy is never to be seen again,” he said.
New York lawmaker Daniel Goldman called Mr Santos “appalling and offensive” for speaking about the Holocaust, given he has previously been caught in a lie about being Jewish and his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust.
Mr Santos – who has come under scrutiny for lying about much of his past – later walked back the claims about his heritage, saying he was “Jew-ish”.
Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has given its clearest sign yet that it has launched a criminal probe into his campaign finances, by asking the Federal Election Commission to postpone any enforcement while they conduct a parallel investigation.
George Santos claimed Epstein may still be alive in 2020 interview
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos claimed in August 2020 that Jeffrey Epstein “could still be alive” – one year after the paedophile killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell.
In a newly-resurfaced interview, Mr Santos – who has already been caught out over several lies about his past, background and family – claimed that he met Epstein a few times and pushed the conspiracy theory that he was “murdered” in prison.
Epstein was found dead in his cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking children. His death was ruled suicide.
Mr Santos then backtracked over his death altogether, claiming he may actually still be alive.
“I wouldn’t put it past me that he’s still walking around us and we’re all like, ‘Oh my god, the guy is alive,’ and we can’t tell,” he said. “You know what, it’s 2020, anything can happen.”
Every lie George Santos has been accused of making
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.
But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as a whole.
Every lie George Santos has been accused of making
The New York Republican’s list of fictions and lies is long and keeps growing as more reporters join the investigation
WATCH: George Santos, The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
George Santos made waves on the political scene of Washington DC by flipping New York’s 3rd congressional district seat in the November midterms, a once reliable Democratic seat.
But soon reports emerged that many things in his resume and life story told to the public were lies.
The Independent’s Senior US Correspondent Richard Hall visited Long Island and Nassau county to find out the truth, trying to track down the real George Santos. Watch below:
Federal prosecutors said to be investigating George Santos as some donors impossible to find
Federal prosecutors are likely looking into Republican Congressman George Santos’ campaign finances after the Justice Department asked the Federal Election Commission to postpone any enforcement action, sources told the Washington Post.
The development coincided with a Mother Jones investigation, which looked into donors to Mr Santos’s 2020 campaign, and discovered contact details for many people were incorrect, with addresses and names not only seeming not to match but often not to exist at all.
The Post reported that the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section asked the FEC to hold off on action as well as provide any relevant documents, according to knowledgeable sources speaking on condition of anonymity.
Read the full story here:
Federal prosecutors are already investigating George Santos, report says
Mother Jones tried unsuccessfully to contact many who had donated to Republican George Santos’ campaigns
George Santos sparks outrage with Holocaust speech
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos has sparked outrage for making a speech remembering the Holocaust after he lied about his own Jewish heritage.
On the House floor on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, Mr Santos paid tribute to victims and survivors and condemned antisemitism.
“Antisemitism is a plague in this nation, and it is undoubtedly up to us to ensure this kind of tragedy is never to be seen again,” he said.
“This is a tribute to aging survivors and the Jewish community. We must guarantee access to the services they need to live long and dignified lives. This day and every day, we give credence to the dark side of humanity, but try for a better brighter future.”
New York lawmaker Daniel Goldman called Mr Santos “appalling and offensive” for speaking about the Holocaust, given he has previously been caught in a lie about being Jewish and his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust.
Mr Santos – who has come under scrutiny for lying about much of his past – later walked back the claims about his heritage, saying he was “Jew-ish”.
Many of congressman’s top 2020 donors do not exist, report claims
Many of George Santos’s top donors do not exist or deny donating to the New York congressman’s campaign, according to an investigation by Mother Jones.
The magazine found found more than a dozen people listed on Mr Santos’s 2020 campaign finance reports — the year he first ran for the seat he would eventually win — for whom the name or address of the donor could not be confirmed.
“These questionable donations, which account for more than $30,000 of the $338,000 the Santos campaign raised from individual donors in 2020, have not been previously cited in media reports,” Mother Jones reported.
Department of Justice appears to be conducting criminal probe — report
The Department of Justice has given its clearest sign yet that it has launched a criminal probe into George Santos, according to a new report.
The Washington Post reveals that the DOJ has asked the Federal Election Commission to postpone any enforcement against Mr Santos while they conduct a parallel criminal investigation.
The request also asked for any relevant documents to be handed over to the DOJ, the newspaper reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
The 34-year-old congressman was found to have told a litany of lies during his campaign for election, which attracted the attention of the DOJ and FED. And while he has admitted to “embellishing” his resume, he has refused to resign.
Santos claimed to have ‘personal relationship’ with California Retirement System CEO
While working at the small Florida investment firm Harbor City, Mr Santos claimed to have “a personal relationship with Marcie Frost, the CEO of CalPERS”.
He said that they had had “a lot of good rapport for the past four years”.
“I’ve been involved in six of their deals, and it’s been just, you know, an official relationship,” he added, according to The Washington Post.
CalPERS – the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, rejected those claims, telling The Post that no one called George Santos or George Devolder “has any relationship with the pension fund’s CEO”.
“We have been unable to locate any records of any relationship, business or otherwise, with this individual,” a spokesperson told the paper.
Santos claims to have flipped over table in office of Blackstone CEO
While working at the small Florida investment firm Harbor City, Mr Santos claimed to have flipped over a table in the office of Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman.
“I actually sat on a chair inside of Blackstone’s office on the day of the signing of a deal … and I flipped backwards, flipping the table on the chief executive … I flipped the table on Schwarzman,” he said during a Zoom meeting, according to The Washington Post.
“I walked out of there feeling like a completely incompetent idiot,” he added.
A spokesperson for Blackstone told The Post that Mr Schwarzman “has no recollection of any such incident or meeting Mr Santos, and we have found no record of Mr Santos having a business relationship with Blackstone”.
Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace calls on George Santos to resign: ‘That guy does not cut it’
Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina blasted embattled fellow GOP Representative George Santos of New York and said he should resign.
The South Carolina Republican spoke to The Independent in an exclusive interview.
“I mean, if you look at the allegations about his campaign finance, there are serious issues there,” she said.
Specifically, federal prosecutors are investigating irregularities regarding financial disclosures and loans, according to NBC News. “Nothing he has ever said has turned out to be true.”
Read more:
Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace calls on George Santos to resign
Says ‘nothing’ the New York Republican has said is true.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies