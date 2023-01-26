George Santos news - live: Pressure mounts on Kevin McCarthy as Santos financial discrepancies revealed
Congressman George Santos has faced scrutiny after appearing to fabricate much of his resume
George Santos filed an amended financial disclosure form with the FEC on Tuesday, and within minutes reporters and electoral law experts were noticing some pretty glaring issues.
For starters, there’s two loans — for $500,000 and $125,000 — that are no longer identified as coming from Mr Santos’s personal funds, as they had been previously.
And then there’s the oddly high number of donations just under the $200 limit - an occurrence that immediately raised questions about their legitimacy.
Meanwhile, GOP leader Mr McCarthy is clearly tiring of questions about one of his caucus’s newest members. At a press conference on Tuesday the speaker contended that the congressman will be ousted if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law, while snapping at reporters who suggested he should do more as House leader.
“If for some way when we go through Ethics and he has broken the law, then we will remove him,” he said.
“The American public in his district voted for him. He has a responsibility to uphold what they voted for, to work and have their voice here, but at any time, if it rises to a legal level, we will deal with it then.”
His comments come as Mr Santos said he was “saddened” to learn that fellow GOP member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.
Kevin McCarthy leaves open possibility that Santos could be expelled
Embattled New York Republican George Santos’ time in Congress could prove to be short-lived after House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy addressed his potential removal from office.
GOP leader Mr McCarthy said at a press conference on Tuesday that the congressman will be ousted if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law.
“If for some way when we go through Ethics and he has broken the law, then we will remove him,” he said.
“The American public in his district voted for him. He has a responsibility to uphold what they voted for, to work and have their voice here, but at any time, if it rises to a legal level, we will deal with it then.”
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
But McCarthy will stand by him until then
George Santos now claims he survived assassination attempt
Embattled GOP Rep George Santos has now come under scrutiny for claiming that he survived an unidentified assassination attempt.
The Republican, who has already admitted to making several lies during his run for Congress, made the wild allegation during an interview with Brazilian podcast “Rádio Novelo Apresenta” last month.
“We have already suffered an attempt on my life, an assassination attempt, a threatening letter, having to have the police – a police escort standing in front of our house,” he claimed.
Mr Santos did not elaborate on the alleged hit plot and is not thought to have mentioned it publicly prior to this. During the interview he also claimed he was mugged in on Fifth Avenue in New York City and that his Florida home was vandalised.
Read more from Gustaf Kilander:
Video emerges of George Santos saying he’s the victim of an assassination plot
‘When we hung up, I actually let out a little scream of rage,’ interviewer says
ICYMI: More footage of George Santos at drag show surfaces
The Twitter account PatriotTakes, operated by political activists aligned with the Democratic Party, has surfaced another Brazilian news clip revealing George Santos in drag dancing with other drag queens. He has denied particpating extensively in the culture.
It isn’t exactly clear where the clip is from, but Mr Santos can be seen wearing the same costume he wore in the original pictures provided to TMZ and other news outlets by a drag queen who knew him at the time, Eula Rochard.
Drag artist claims George Santos was liberal in Brazil but ‘went crazy’ when he moved to US
A Brazilian drag artist who knew George Santos when he lived in the country revealed more about the congressman’s political past in a new interview with Insider.
Eula Rochard explained in her latest interview that Mr Santos had once been a proud supporter of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — the current president of Brazil, who recently returned to office after successfully battling corruption charges he and his supporters argued were politically motivated.
The support for Lula and his history as a drag performer would be politically insignificant were it not for the conservative right’s current fixation on drag shows, drag performers as well as all LGBT Americans.
Read more from John Bowden:
Drag artist claims George Santos was liberal but ‘went crazy’ when he moved to US
Santos has performed at the kind of drag shows that other conservatives have smeared as efforts to groom children
Santos delivers first House floor speech
George Santos delivered a speech on the House floor on Wednesday, his first as a member of Congress.
Instead of addressing the myriad of scandals enveloping him on a near-daily basis, the New York Republican instead spoke in favour of a resolution condemning the actions of Iran’s government in the face of widespread protests.
Watch here:
Voters strongly favour embattled Rep George Santos resigning, poll finds
A majority of New Yorkers want embattled Republican Representative George Santos to resign amid a flurry of reports that he fabricated large parts of his life story, according to a new Siena College poll.
A total of 59 per cent of registered voters said Mr Santos should resign from Congress, with 64 per cent of Democrats saying he should. A plurality of Republicans – 49 per cent – want Mr Santos to resign as well. That comes despite the fact that Mr Santos flipped a district on Long Island that had voted overwhelmingly for President Joe Biden.
Read more:
Voters strongly favour embattled Rep George Santos resigning, poll finds
The Long Island Republican shows no signs of leaving Congress
Santos FEC filings draw alarm
George Santos filed an amended financial disclosure form with the FEC on Tuesday, and within minutes reporters and electoral law experts were noticing some pretty glaring issues.
For starters, there’s two loans — for $500,000 and $125,000 — that are no longer identified as coming from Mr Santos’s personal funds, as they had been previously.
And then there’s the oddly high number of donations just under the $200 limit - an occurrence that immediately raised questions about their legitimacy.
It seems like the New York congressman has another set of questions to answer as the saga of his arrival in Washington continues.
George Santos says he isn’t lying about getting Covid
It seems like such a minor issue compared to the long list of embellishments and outright fabrications that George Santos concocted over his political career, but the congressman was able to prove one of his many now-questioned claims about himself to be true.
That’s right: George Santos really was one of the first Americans to be hospitalised with Covid-19 in March of 2020, when he was living in New York. Or, at least, it certainly appears that he was.
The congressman supplied several photos of himself in a hospital bed in some sort of isolation area as well as images of a positve Covid test to the DC-based insider news blog Semafor. Both the dates on the test and the metadata matched to March of 2020, according to the news site.
That would mean that Mr Santos was hospitalised as a result of the very first wave of Covid hitting the city — by no means a significant achievement. If anything, the story represents how it has become newsworthy when the New York Republican actually tells the truth, given the rarity of that occurring.
George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’
Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.
Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.
“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.
Read the full story here:
George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘bunny boiler’
‘I don’t know if you have seen Fatal Attraction but there are people like that out there’
Comedian claps back after George Santos complaint: ‘My pathological liar character can’t hold a candle to you!’
Comedian Jon Lovitz has clapped back at Congressman George Santos after the New York Republican complained about the comedians appearing on late night talk shows to mock him after he was caught in a litany of lies.
“I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far. Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing – for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up,” Mr Santos tweeted on Monday night.
“Finally!!! You’re honest about something!!!” Mr Lovitz responded on Twitter.
See the rest of their exchange in The Independent:
Comedians let rip as George Santos complains about ‘terrible’ impressions of him
‘Thanks the review and advice!’ comedian tells Rep George Santos
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies