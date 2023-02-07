George Santos – news: Republican’s office vandalised as congressman’s latest lies revealed
Embattled Republican congressman George Santos’ latest résumé fabrication has now come to light – and it’s perhaps one of his most bizarre.
During his run for Congress, Mr Santos allegedly told prospective donors that he had been a producer on Broadway’s Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark musical, multiple sources told Bloomberg.
Michael Cohl, the actual lead producer of show – which ran from 2011 to 2014 after a somewhat unsuccessful run – has confirmed to the outlet hat Mr Santos never worked on the musical.
This marks just the latest in a growing list of lies pushed by the New York congressman on his campaign run.
It comes as he is also facing accusations of sexual harassment and ethics violations from a prospective staffer.
Derek Myers, who claims he briefly worked in Mr Santos’s office and had a job offer rescinded, sent a letter to the House Committee on Ethics on Friday alleging the congressman invited him to karaoke and touched his groin. He also claims that the congressman asked if he had an account on Grindr, a popular queer dating app.
The FBI is investigating claims that Representative George Santos raised money to pay for surgery for a Navy veteran’s dying dog before allegedly disappearing with the money.
Richard Osthoff says that he was contacted by two federal agents on Wednesday on behalf of the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, according to Politico.
He told the outlet that he gave the agents text messages from Mr Santos, whom he claims raised $3,000 to save pit bull mix Sapphire but never handed it over.
Graeme Massie has more.
George Santos is facing backlash on Twitter for weighing in on the vote ousting Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee – after is lies about his Jewish heritage and his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust.
“Regrettably @RitchieTorres who calls himself pro Israel voted to keep an antisemite in the foreign affairs committee… so much for “supporting” Israel & the Jewish community, I guess it’s all lip service when you come to #NY03 & fundraise from my Jewish constituents,” he tweeted on Thursday night.
Ms Omar was voted off the committee after Republicans accused her of past antisemitic comments. Democrats claimed the GOP was actually motivated by racism.
Mr Santos’ comments on the issue come after he lied about being Jewish and claimed his grandparents escaped the Holocaust. Both turned out to be false and the congressman then claimed he meant he was “Jew-ish”.
There has also been accusations of him making antisemitic comments in the past, with a vile Facebook post about Adolf Hitler and “the Jews and blacks” coming to light in recent weeks.
Several social media users slammed him for his tweet about the House vote around Ms Omar, with gun control activist Fred Guttenberg tweeting: “Hey @Santos4Congress, I am a real JEWISH person. From the bottom of my heart, just wanted to let call you an a**hole but with some sympathy as I suspect you are drunk. Anyway, @RitchieTorres is an example of a great Congressman, and a friend of Israel, and I support him.”
George Santos offers Botox advice
Secret tapes which caught embattled GOP congressman George Santos confessing to lying also revealed a moment where he offered Botox advice.
The audio, obtained and published by Talking Points Memo, was reportedly recorded in the congressional office of Mr Santos without the congressman or his staff’s permission.
In the clip, the reporter (Derek Myers) is informed that his potential position with the Santos office will not be moving forward following a review of his background, and in particular a legal case that arose from the course of his reporting.
At one point, Mr Santos is heard offering advice about Botox.
Mr Myers was telling Mr Santos about a trip to Colombia “to get my Botox”, saying: “It’s like $100, but it’s $400 here.”
Mr Santos replied: “I spend a lot more than that on Botox, but I trust the people.”
Later, Mr Myers was given the parting advice from the congressman: “Stop going to Colombia for your diluted Botox.”
The lies George Santos has been accused of telling
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.
But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as a whole.
In George Santos’s district, setting of The Great Gatsby, cries of ‘imposter’ abound
Nearly 100 years after F Scott Fitzgerald set The Great Gatsby in these same opulent shores, the 34-year-old Republican congressman has once again drawn the eyes of the world onto the eastward-stretching leg of New York City, and invited comparisons to the titular character of that Great American Novel along the way.
Where Jay Gatsby ultimately failed in his efforts, Santos succeeded in his. A man who repeatedly lied about his own history, from claiming his mother died on 9/11, to falsifying his education and net worth — not for love, but for donations, votes and influence — was elected to a seat in one of the most powerful legislative bodies in the world.
So, how did he do it? How did he fool so many people? How did no one know? The truth is, many did. But no one listened to them.
The Independent’s Richard Hall reports from Long Island:
Here’s how George Santos could still be removed from office
The congressman’s colleagues in the House could end up being the final arbiters of judgement for the scandal-ridden New York Republican.
Despite wave after wave of revelations surrounding his past and present fictions and lies, the embattled congressman has remained adamant that he will remain in office. Even in the face of members of his own party calling for his ouster, Mr Santos has stood firm.
But none of that may matter if the machinations of the US House of Representatives conspire against him.
The Independent’s John Bowden explains:
George Santos admits ‘I’ve obviously f***ed up’ in secretly recorded tapes
A bizzare new saga has opened up in the seemingly unending spiral that has become George Santos’s arrival on Capitol Hill after a reporter published leaked audio from the congressman’s office on Thurdsay evening.
The audio, obtained and published by Talking Points Memo, was reportedly recorded in the congressional office of Mr Santos without the congressman or his staff’s permission.
In the clip, the reporter (Derek Myers) is informed that his potential position with the Santos office will not be moving forward following a review of his background, and in particular a legal case that arose from the course of his reporting.
George Santos’ ‘embarrassing’ karaoke account
What appears to be the karaoke account of scandal-ridden congressman George Santos has been unearthed on the singing app Smule.
The account is registered under the name “georgedevolder,” according to Rolling Stone. Mr Santos’s full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos.
George Santos’ latest resume lie? He produced Spider-Man on Broadway
George Santos has yet another accusation of deceiving people for campaign donations to answer for.
The latest accusations come from Bloomberg, which reports that the congressman himself told multiple people that he was involved in the production of the Broadway flop Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark during his bid for a House seat in 2022 — a false fact that was apparently part of his pitch for donations.
The news triggered a statement of condemnation from the show’s actual producers, who reached out to Entertainment Weekly through a spokesperson — read it, here, in The Independent:
