Liveupdated1674482913

George Santos news – live: Santos promises ‘surprise’ as he appears to confirm Brazilian drag performance

Congressman George Santos has faced scrutiny after appearing to fabricate much of his resume

John Bowden
Monday 23 January 2023 14:08
Comments
George Santos dodges questions on Capitol Hill

Embattled GOP Rep George Santos appeared to confirm that he appeared in drag during a festival in Brazil, though he denied that he was ever a “drag queen”.

“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life,” Mr Santos told reporters at a New York airport at the weekend.

Mr Santos has come under fire for appearing to fabricate much of his resume on which he ran for US Congress.

On Sunday, Mr Santos teased a “surprise” for journalists staking out his office. “Can’t wait to see you guys,” Mr Santos wrote.

