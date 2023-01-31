✕ Close George Santos: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

Embattled GOP congressman George Santos has announced he will step down from his committee assignments after meeting with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday.

Mr Santos continues to be at the centre of a growing number of scandals. The New York lawmaker was spotted coming out of Mr McCarthy’s office but refused to confirm the meeting to reporters.

The GOP leader then confirmed to CNN that he had met with Mr Santos.

The meeting comes as pressure continues to mount on Mr McCarthy to take action after the freshman congressman has been exposed as a serial liar and is now believed to be facing a criminal investigation by the Justice Department (DOJ).

In recent days, the DOJ gave its clearest sign yet it had launched a criminal probe into his campaign finances, by asking the Federal Election Commission to postpone any of its own enforcement while they conduct a parallel investigation.

Meanwhile, Mr Santos also sparked further outrage for making a speech on the House floor on Friday remembering the Holocaust – after he was caught in a lie about being Jewish and his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust.