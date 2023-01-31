George Santos news - live: Republican congressman quits committees ‘to avoid drama’ as past lies draw scrutiny
Congressman Goerge Santos has faced scrutiny after appearing to fabricate much of his resume
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos has announced he will step down from his committee assignments after meeting with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday.
Mr Santos continues to be at the centre of a growing number of scandals. The New York lawmaker was spotted coming out of Mr McCarthy’s office but refused to confirm the meeting to reporters.
The GOP leader then confirmed to CNN that he had met with Mr Santos.
The meeting comes as pressure continues to mount on Mr McCarthy to take action after the freshman congressman has been exposed as a serial liar and is now believed to be facing a criminal investigation by the Justice Department (DOJ).
In recent days, the DOJ gave its clearest sign yet it had launched a criminal probe into his campaign finances, by asking the Federal Election Commission to postpone any of its own enforcement while they conduct a parallel investigation.
Meanwhile, Mr Santos also sparked further outrage for making a speech on the House floor on Friday remembering the Holocaust – after he was caught in a lie about being Jewish and his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust.
Why George Santos could still end up being ousted from Congress after resigning from his committees
George Santos on Tuesday announced that he would voluntarily step down from two House committees in order to “avoid drama” as he remains engulfed in a scandal resulting from his numerous lies about his background.
But that self-inflicted pariahship might not be the end of the troubles Mr Santos faces in the weeks ahead.
Here’s how George Santos could still be removed from office
The House Ethics Committee and Santos’s own colleagues could have the final say
George Santos to step down from House committees after meeting with Kevin McCarthy
George Santos will voluntarily step down from two House committees he recently joined after meeting Tuesday morning with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The move comes after weeks of calls from Democrats for Mr McCarthy to do more to punish the freshman congressman who has now admitted to lying about much of his background and faces a federal investigation by the Justice Department.
George Santos to step down from House committees after meeting with Kevin McCarthy
Congressman now has little power outside of voting for legislation on the House floor
New York Democrats slam George Santos after Holocaust Remembrance Day speech
Democrats in New York are slamming GOP Representative and serial liar George Santos after he took to the House floor last week to deliver a speech marking Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The embattled Republican congressman paid tribute to victims and survivors of the Nazi-era genocide and condemned antisemitism during his address.
“Antisemitism is a plague in this nation, and it is undoubtedly up to us to ensure this kind of tragedy is never to be seen again,” he said.
New York Democrats slam George Santos after Holocaust Remembrance Day speech
“Sit the f**k down, George” said Democrat Reema Rasool on Twitter
Federal prosecutors said to be investigating George Santos as some donors can’t be found
Federal prosecutors are likely looking into Republican Congressman George Santos’ campaign finances after the Justice Department asked the Federal Election Commission to postpone any enforcement action, sources told the Washington Post.
The development coincided with a Mother Jones investigation, which looked into donors to Mr Santos’s 2020 campaign, and discovered contact details for many people were incorrect, with addresses and names not only seeming not to match but often not to exist at all.
The Post reported that the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section asked the FEC to hold off on action as well as provide any relevant documents, according to knowledgeable sources speaking on condition of anonymity.
Federal prosecutors are already investigating George Santos, report says
Mother Jones tried unsuccessfully to contact many who had donated to Republican George Santos’ campaigns
George Santos lashes out at the media
George Santos fumed on Twitter that the media is trying to “smear” him as he hit out at what he claimed to be “fake posts” and “clown” interviews.
“From interviewing clowns, to creating fake “posts” the media continues to down spiral as their attempt to smear me fails. I am getting the job I signed up for done, while you all spiral out of control,” he tweeted late on Thursday.
He did not detail what he was referring to but his comments came as a new report from Patch accused him of making a vile joke about Hitler and killing Jews and Black people.
In a 2011 comment on Facebook, obtained by Patch, Mr Santos allegedly wrote: “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!! the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.”
Mr Santos’ former roommate confirmed the account’s validity to the outlet and said that the congressman used to often make antisemitic comments. An attorney for Mr Santos told Patch the Facebook post is “completely false”.
The allegation comes as the congressman has previously been caught in a lie about being Jewish and his grandparents fleeing the Holocaust. He later walked back the claims saying he was “Jew-ish”.
George Santos has yet another headache coming his way, thanks to amended filings submitted to the FEC last week.
The embattled New York congressman was already facing calls for his resignation or ouster — from both parties — before his filings with the Federal Election Commission this week. Now, those filings are becoming the source of problem after problem, each with the potential to run afoul of the law.
The latest issue flagged by reporters with ABC News on Thursday stems from filings that several fundraising committees working on behalf of the Santos 2022 campaign made with the agency specifying a change in the individual assigned as treasurer for the committees. Those committees are now listed as having their financial operations overseen by Thomas Datwyler, a longtime specialist in political campaign finances.
But there’s just one problem: Mr Datwyler adamantly told ABC News that he is not working for the Santos campaign, and in fact had informed them of that before the FEC filings were submitted.
Treasurer named in George Santos’ campaign says he doesn’t work for him
Another red flag from congressman’s FEC filings emerges
George Santos and Kevin McCarthy have mystery meeting
Embattled GOP congressman George Santos had a mystery meeting with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday as he continues to be at the centre of a growing number of scandals.
The New York lawmaker was spotted coming out of Mr McCarthy’s office but refused to confirm the meeting to reporters.
The GOP leader then confirmed to CNN that he had met with Mr Santos.
The meeting comes as pressure continues to mount on Mr McCarthy to take action after the freshman congressman has been exposed as a serial liar and is now believed to be facing a criminal investigation by the Justice Department (DOJ).
ICYMI: Santos gets into Twitter spat with Trixie Mattel of RuPaul’s Drag Race
Trixie Mattel of RuPaul’s Drag Race and George Santos got into a feud on Twitter over the (now confirmed) rumours that the New York Congressman was a drag queen in the past.
ICYMI: New House Democratic leader slams McCarthy’s ‘hypocrisy’ over George Santos
Rep Ritchie Torres has slammed Kevin McCarthy’s “hypocrisy” over George Santos.
On Tuesday, the House speaker ousted Democratic Reps Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.
Meanwhile, Mr Santos has been given roles on the House Small Business Committee and the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.
Mr Torres described Mr McCarthy’s actions as “inexplicable” in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday.
“It’s the height of hypocrisy for Speaker McCarthy to remove Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell – two members in good standing from their committees … while appointing a complete charlatan and utter fraud like George Santos on a committee.”
He added: “It’s a subversion of the institution.”
WATCH: The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
George Santos made waves on the political scene of Washington D.C. by flipping New York’s 3rd congressional district seat in the November midterms, a once reliable Democratic seat. But, soon, reports emerged that many things in his résumé and the life story told to the public wasn’t all strictly true. Santos is refusing to stand aside as the controversy mounts but how long can that position hold?
The Independent’s Senior US Correspondent Richard Hall visited Long Island and Nassau county to find out the truth, trying to track down the real George Santos.
