George Santos news - live: White House briefing room laughs at congressman as new drag videos emerge
Congressman George Santos has faced scrutiny after appearing to fabricate much of his resume
Meanwhile, Mr Santos appeared to confirm that he appeared in drag during a festival in Brazil, though he denied that he was ever a “drag queen”.
“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life,” Mr Santos told reporters at a New York airport at the weekend.
Mr Santos has come under fire for appearing to fabricate much of his resume on which he ran for US Congress.
On Sunday, Mr Santos teased a “surprise” for journalists staking out his office. “Can’t wait to see you guys,” Mr Santos wrote.
Santos causes problems for Elise Stefanik
GOP caucus chair Elise Stefanik is facing new questions over her role in getting George Santos elected to Congress.
A New York Republican like Mr Santos, Ms Stefanik is facing new critcism from some of her own allies as a result of her efforts to find willing donors to help support Mr Santos’s successful congressional bid. Many are questioning why she put her support so strongly behind a candidate who appears to have made up almost his entire resume.
From the first questions to GOP blowback : A timeline of George Santos' many scandals
George Santos is officially a member of Congress following a marathon vote to select the GOP’s Speaker of the House and the swearing-in of the 118th Congress.
But it wasn’t even clear that he would make it this far: Dogged by surely one of the oddest scandals to hit American politics in the last few years, Mr Santos was facing calls for his expulsion and resignation even before he was seated as representative for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.
As Mr Santos concludes his first month in the chamber, let’s take a look back at how this scandal evolved, from the beginning to now:
From first questions to GOP rebukes : A timeline of George Santos' many scandals
Examining a play-by-play of the strangest scandal to hit DC in recent memory
George Santos follows in Trump’s footsteps by complaining about the quality of the comedians mocking him
Claiming that he had now been “enshrined in late night TV history” following a wave of impressions of him on various comedy shows, George Santos declared on Monday that those mocking him needed to step up their game.
It was a Trump-esque response to the very serious issues he has been caught lying about.
‘He was weird’: Publisher of Long Island newspaper that exposed Santos knew something was up years before election win
The publisher of a Long Island newspaper that wrote the first exposé on George Santos said he suspected the congressman’s bad motivations during their first meeting, which took place years before his election win.
Grant Lally, the publisher of the North Shore Leader, thought he was a “completely non-serious candidate” after meeting him in 2020, during Mr Santos’ first run for office.
“He was weird,” Mr Lally told The Independent. “He acted strangely, he boasted, and at the same time he seemed to bask almost like a child in the attention he was getting.”
'He was weird': Publisher of local newspaper that exposed Santos had doubts years ago
The North Shore Leader was the first newspaper to expose falsehoods made by George Santos before the midterm elections
George Santos finally admits to drag queen past: 'Sue me for having a life'
George Santos appears to have confirmed that he dressed or performed in drag on at least one occasion — the newest eyebrow-raising development in the scandal that has consumed one of Congress’s most junior members.
The admission came as Mr Santos returned home over the weekend to New York, where the Nassau County-area Republican got a change of scenery from the mobs of reporters questioning him on Capitol Hill and was instead interrogated by local reporters in his home district.
He confirmed to a local ABC affiliate that he was indeed the drag performer known as “Kitara Ravache” pictured in now multiple images supplied to reporters by former acquaintances from his past life in Brazil.
George Santos finally admits to drag queen past: 'Sue me for having a life'
GOP congressman reportedly performed in drag as ‘Kitara Ravache’ in Brazil
Voters strongly favour embattled Rep George Santos resigning, poll finds
A majority of New Yorkers want embattled Republican Representative George Santos to resign amid a flurry of reports that he fabricated large parts of his life story, according to a new Siena College poll.
A total of 59 per cent of registered voters said Mr Santos should resign from Congress, with 64 per cent of Democrats saying he should. A plurality of Republicans – 49 per cent – want Mr Santos to resign as well. That comes despite the fact that Mr Santos flipped a district on Long Island that had voted overwhelmingly for President Joe Biden.
Voters strongly favour embattled Rep George Santos resigning, poll finds
The Long Island Republican shows no signs of leaving Congress
ICYMI: Every George Santos lie ... so far
It can be difficult keeping up with the list of fictions that George Santos has been accused of telling, admitted telling, or merely been caught spinning red-handed following a contradictory statement.
But, do not fret: The Independent is here, and we’re keeping track of the whole list of lies even as it continues to grow — both in number and in the sheer scale of the humiliation that it presents for not just Mr Santos, who remains adamant that he will serve two years in office as representative for New York’s third district, but for the Republican House caucus as a whole.
Read the latest from the talented Mr Santos below:
Every lie George Santos has been accused of making
The New York Republican’s list of fictions and lies is long and keeps growing as more reporters join the investigation
Kinzinger: Santos is a ‘liar and a fraud'
One Republican who is not hesitating to denounce newly-elected Congressman George Santos is Adam Kinzinger, the former congressman who declined to run for reelection last year after serving on the January 6 committee.
Mr Kinzinger responded to the congressman’s promise of a “surprise” for journalists staking out his office with a simple rebuke on Sunday evening.
'He was weird': Publisher of local newspaper that exposed Santos had doubts years ago
