Georgia DA to announce whether Trump will face charges later this year

A Georgia district attorney has claimed that a decision will soon be made over whether to bring charges against Former President Donald Trump for his alleged pressuring of state officials to overturn the result of the 2020 Presidential election.

During an interview conducted with the Associated Press on Sunday, Fulton County’s District Attorney, Fani Willis, indicated attempted to give a rough timeline on when we should expect news.

“I believe in 2022 a decision will be made in that case,” Ms Willis told AP. “I certainly think that in the first half of the year that decisions will be made.”

As she explained earlier this year, the initial investigation into Mr Trump’s conduct was chiefly concerned with his false statements and wayward accusations of election fraud in the state of Georgia.

The former President, without anything in the way of concrete evidence, suggested that Joe Biden’s narrow Georgia win in the 2020 election was fraudulent.

“This investigation includes, but is not limited to, potential violations of Georgia law prohibiting the solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering, violation of oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the election’s administration,” Ms Willis previously said in a letter to state leadership (via The Hill).

While declining to discuss the specifics of the case, Ms Willis explained: “We’re going to just get the facts, get the law, be very methodical, very patient and, in some extent, unemotional about this quest for justice.”

“I just think the public should be patient – you know, go on, lead your lives – trust that they’ve elected a district attorney that knows that this is a serious issue, takes it seriously and we’re doing our job here,” she added.

Crucially, Ms Willis’ office isn't the only entity currently looking into Mr Trump’s alleged attempts to pressure officials.

In Washington D.C, Committees in both the Senate and the House have been examining claims that the 75-year-old attempted to lean on officials in a bid to get the 2020 election result overturned.

Fresh concerns over future election-meddling have been voiced of late, after Steve Bannon - Mr Trump’s former chief strategist - announced his so-called “precinct strategy”.

As Ezra Klein of the New York Times points out, Mr Bannon has “made it his mission to recruit people who don’t believe in democracy to serve as municipal poll workers” - as such individuals in future votes could help delegitimize elections if the results aren’t unfavourable to them.