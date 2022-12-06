Jump to content

Georgia midterm - live: Incumbent Warnock rides ahead of Walker in closely divided state

Two candidates offer a stark choice to voters in the state

Namita Singh
Tuesday 06 December 2022 04:59
Georgia will again go to the polls today (Tuesday) in a runoff election for the US Senate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker for the Republican Party.

With a win for either party having important ramifications for the running of the Senate, the party faithful from both sides have been making a final-stretch effort to support their candidates.

The latest polls indicate fading hopes for the Republicans, however, as Mr Warnock – the first Black US senator from Georgia – rides ahead of his rival in the race to win another six-year term. His victory would give Democrats a 51-49 advantage in the Senate.

The two candidates offer a stark choice to the Black voters in the state. Mr Warnock, a senior minister of Martin Luther King’s Atlanta church, echoes traditional liberal notions of the Black experience, while Mr Walker, a University of Georgia football icon, advocates the language of white cultural conservatism, as he mocks the Democratic incumbent’s interpretations of King.

Voting in Georgia opens at 7am and closes at 7pm on Tuesday evening, with initial trends expected to emerge quickly after the closing of the polls.

When will we know the Georgia Senate runoff results

The final contest of the 2022 midterm elections takes place today as Democratic incumbent senator Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker face off in a runoff election in Georgia.

The two initially faced off in November in the general election, but neither received a majority of the vote. Libertarian Senate candidate Chase Oliver received a slice of the vote to come third.

Georgia stipulates that a candidate must receive a majority of the vote, so Mr Warnock and Mr Walker went to a runoff.

Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks as former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley listens during a campaign rally on 5 December 2022 in Kennesaw, Georgia

Mr Warnock is seeking a full six-year term in the Senate after he won a special election to finish the term of the late senator Johnny Isakson, who resigned in 2019 because of health complications.

Polls in Georgia open at 7am and close at 7pm on Tuesday. Voters who are still in line by 7pm will still be allowed to vote.

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate US senator Raphael Warnock speaks at a Students for Warnock rally at Georgia Tech, 5 December 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Results of the race will likely be known earlier than in the 2021 runoff, due largely to the fact that many voters have already cast their ballot, with early trends expected after the closing of votes in the evening.

Namita Singh6 December 2022 04:59
Welcome to The Independent’s US politics blog for Tuesday, 06 December 2022, where we provide the latest on the Georgia midterms.

Namita Singh6 December 2022 04:00

