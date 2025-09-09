Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A right-wing influencer, who was given a binder containing Epstein Files by the White House earlier this year, posted more than two dozen Instagram stories Monday, insinuating that some survivors of the pedophile’s abuse were lying.

Jessica Reed Kraus, a popular conservative influencer and self-described “independent media,” has long sympathized with Ghislaine Maxwell, former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, who has been convicted of sex trafficking minors.

Earlier this year, Kraus was part of the group of pro-Trump online personalities handed exclusive access to “Phase 1” of the Epstein Files by the administration – which largely contained information already public.

But unlike other conservative influencers who have expressed outrage over the years of abuse by Epstein and Maxwell, Kraus has chosen to defend the latter.

To her 1.3 million followers, Kraus used her platform to mock those who survived the sexual abuse, tried to poke holes in their stories, and claimed people should not be quick to believe them.

open image in gallery Jessica Reed Kraus (back left with red hat) was among the influencers given an ‘Epstein Files’ binder earlier this year but she has long sympathized with Ghislaine Maxwell ( REUTERS )

“Forgive me, for refusing to embrace a narrative in which college aged women who boarded a private jet again and again (for years) to vacation & accept payments as escorts to a multi millionaire, later convinced them they were victims of rape–Epstein was dead and the only person left to sue was Ghislaine Maxwell,” Kraus wrote in an Instagram Story.

The right-wing influencer posted at least 30 separate Instagram Stories disputing allegations against Maxwell and called out some survivors by name – baselessly accusing them of exaggerating or being paid to make allegations against Maxwell.

“‘I was raped 25 times on the island,’” Kraus wrote, mocking one of Epstein’s victims.

“Maybe stop boarding the flights that take you to [Epstein’s] island,” Kraus added.

Kraus accused the survivors of Epstein’s abuse, who held a press conference last week, of being “propped up by liberal media” and “democratic forces” as a “PR stunt.”

open image in gallery Survivors of Epstein’s abuse joined lawmakers on Capitol Hill last week to advocate for the release of the Epstein Files ( Getty Images )

The group of survivors stood with Republican and Democratic members of Congress to urge President Donald Trump to release the remainder of the Epstein Files and hold powerful individuals accountable.

Trump and senior members of his administration have refused to release more files, claiming there is no other new information. The refusal to release more documents has caused a rift among some MAGA supporters – but Kraus is somewhat of an outlier.

She attended Maxwell’s trial and came to the conclusion that she was unfairly blamed for crimes committed by Epstein’s “clients.” Her opinion of Maxwell has even inspired her to wear a “Free Ghislaine” t-shirt – much to the chagrin of influencers such as Laura Loomer.

After being convicted of sex trafficking of minors in 2021, Maxwell was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison. She was moved to a lower-security prison this summer, soon after participating in a two-day-long interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche who asked about those involved in Epstein’s crimes.

open image in gallery Notable conservative influencers such as Kraus (back left), DC Draino (center) and LibsOfTikTok (right) were given early access to information in the Epstein Files - which was largely public already ( AFP via Getty Images )

It’s unclear if Maxwell’s sentence will be commuted or if she will be pardoned – Trump has not committed to doing so but acknowledged he has the power.

“I’m done catering to a MeToo narrative that overlooks facts and common sense. It’s the laziest form of journalism. A direct threat to our justice system. Gender bias is cancer to culture. Because no one questions these victims, they are free to twist and manipulate the story,” Kraus also wrote.

“Believe women? How about examine the facts.”