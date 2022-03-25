Jan 6 probe considering questioning Ginni Thomas over texts to Mark Meadows about overturning 2020 election
Ginni Thomas urged White House to push Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ about 2020 election
Members of the congressional committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol are considering whether to question Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, CNN and CBS report.
Ms Thomas, a Washington-based lobbyist, is facing scrutiny after documents turned over to the committee revealed she sent numerous messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging the administration to contest the 2020 election results.
Some committee members are reportedly worried, however, about the potential controversy and legal fight that could result from questioning the spouse of a sitting Supreme Court member.
This is a breaking new story and will be updated with new information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies