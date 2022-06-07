Gun control - latest: Matthew McConaughey pounds lectern in emotional call for change after Uvalde massacre
House Oversight Committee will meet on Wednesday to hear stories of gun violence’s impact on families
The House Oversight Committee is meeting on Wednesday for its own response to the twin massacres in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Tuesday regarding the rise of domestic terrorism.
Loved ones of victims in the two shootings will be on Capitol Hill for the first time since the two tragedies unfolded as a bipartisan group in the Senate meets to discuss a path forward on firearms and school security legislation.
“This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that,” Oversight chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement.
Lawmakers are debating a number of potential responses to the two deadly shootings, which both involved AR-15-styled rifles wielded by suspects under the age of 21. The suspect in Buffalo, unlike in Uvalde, is thought to have had a clear racist motive for his attack.
But any path to legislation reaching Joe Biden’s desk must pass through the evenly-divided Senate, where it will need the votes of at least ten Republicans to pass.
Pro-gun group calls for ‘battle’ at Capitol complex hours before Jan 6 hearing
A group that is opposing any firearms restrictions after deadly massacres in New York and Texas is warning its supporters who are descending on Capitol Hill this week to be prepared for “battle”.
The warning came in a fundraising email from the American Firearms Association to its members on Monday, stressing that gun control activists including Moms Demand Action would be on the Hill this week for the hearings.
"Our federal legislative team believes that because of the enormity of the battle this week in DC, there will be thousands or even tens of thousands of Bloomberg-funded, red shirt radical, commie mommies all over the Capitol complex," the email said. "This is their Super Bowl. You and I should be looking at this battle in exactly the same way."
Matthew McConaughey pounds lectern in emotional call for change after Uvalde massacre
Texas-born actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks to reporters at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, calling for bipartisan action to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals which he contended were supported by responsible gun owners.
He also told stories of victims of the shooting in his native Uvalde, Texas, leading to an emotional moment where he struck the press secretary’s lectern while describing how one young victim was identified only by her signature green Converse sneakers.
Matthew McConaughey chokes up and slams the White House podium while telling the story of 10-year-old Uvalde shooting victim Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, who could only be identified by her favorite green Converse after the shooting. pic.twitter.com/7Au4f2yTOT— The Recount (@therecount) June 7, 2022
