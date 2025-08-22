Hegseth fires Pentagon leader whose agency determined Iran strikes were less effective than Trump claimed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a Pentagon leader whose agency determined June’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities were less effective than President Donald Trump had claimed, according to multiple reports.

Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, has been dismissed from his role, the Associated Press reported, citing a White House official and two unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

A DIA spokesperson told The Washington Post, which earlier reported on the firing, Kruse was no longer in charge of the agency and said his deputy, Christine Bordine, would become acting director.

The DIA had previously found Iran’s nuclear program had not been “fully obliterated” as Trump had touted.

open image in gallery Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a Pentagon leader whose agency determined June’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities were less effective than President Donald Trump had claimed, according to multiple reports ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

The preliminary report, which was leaked to news outlets, stated the strikes had only set back Iran’s nuclear program by a few months.

The Trump administration had denied the assessment, which was first reported by CNN, calling it “flat-out wrong.”

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard later released “new intelligence” claiming Iran’s nuclear program had actually been set back “years.”

In a news conference following the June strikes, Hegseth lambasted the press for focusing on the preliminary assessment but did not offer any direct evidence of the destruction of Iranian nuclear facilities.

“You want to call it destroyed, you want to call it defeated, you want to call it obliterated — choose your word. This was an historically successful attack,” Hegseth said at the time.

Trump has a history of removing government officials whose data and analysis he disagrees with. Earlier this month, after a lousy jobs report, he fired Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, suggesting she could not be trusted with the data because former President Joe Biden nominated her.

The firing of the DIA head culminates a week of broad Trump administration changes to the intelligence community and shakeups to the military leadership.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence — which is responsible for coordinating the work of 18 intelligence agencies, including the DIA — announced that it would slash its staff and budget.

open image in gallery Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse had served as the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency ( Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images )

The Pentagon announced this week that the Air Force’s top uniformed officer, General David Allvin, planned to retire two years early.

Hegseth and Trump have been aggressive in dismissing top military officials, often without formal explanation.

The administration has fired Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as the Navy’s top officer, the Air Force’s second-highest-ranking officer, and the top lawyers for three military service branches.

In April, Hegseth fired General Tim Haugh as head of the National Security Agency and Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, who was a senior official at NATO.

No public explanations have been offered by the Pentagon for any of these firings, though some of the officers were reportedly believed by the administration to endorse diversity, equity and inclusion programs.