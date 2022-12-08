Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The House of Representatives passed legislation to codify protections for same-sex and interracial marriage on Thursday, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The House passed the bill 258-169, with 39 Republicans voting with 219 Democrats.

The Respect for Marriage Act came after the House voted to pass legislation to protect same-sex marriage and interracial marriage earlier this summer after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision.

“This is about respect, this is about taking pride,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in the bill’s enrollment ceremony.

At that time, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a concurring opinion saying that the court should also re-examine Griswold v Connecticut, which prohibits states from preventing married couples from obtaining birth control; Lawrence v Texas, which nullified anti-sodomy laws; and Obergefell v Hodges, which legalised same-sex marriage nationwide.

In July, the Respect for Marriage Act passed with 47 Republican votes.

That sent the legislation to the Senate, where a bipartisan group of Senators negotiated the parameters of the bill and passed it last week 61 to 36.

Some Republicans objected to the lack of religious liberty protections.

Republican Representative Tim Walberg of Michigan expressed his dismay as well, saying the bill goes beyond what supporters would say it does. He added he opposed it because of a “deep appreciation for science, also, in the positive endeavor of continuing the human race is important.”