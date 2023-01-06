House speaker vote – live: Chamber adjourns as McCarthy enters talks and Gaetz hints at deal
Progress made in negotiations as 15 lawmakers flip their votes to Kevin McCarthy, but six holdouts remain
Heated conversations continue on House floor as McCarthy edges closer to Speakership
A possible end may be in sight to the stalemate on Capitol Hill after four days of protracted Republican Party infighting over who to elect as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.
Kevin McCarthy failed to secure a majority vote in the chamber after a staggering 13 roll call votes – making it the longest House speaker selection process since before the Civil War.
Mr McCarthy’s bid was derailed by a group of far-right Republicans including the likes of Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz.
However, on Friday he made significant progress in the twelfth ballot, managing to flip a total of 14 representatives-elect in his favour after lengthy negotiations.
Another lawmaker crossed over to support Mr McCarthy in ballot 13, but Mr McCarthy is still short a majority.
With six holdouts remaining, the GOP leader is convinced the end is in sight. The House has now adjourned until 10pm for further negotiations and to allow two absent members of Congress time to return.
Gaetz hints at deal as House adjourns
Matt Gaetz tells reporters he is happy about the framework deal and suggests he could make deal with Kevin McCarthy now after holding out for four days.
“We’re still negotiating on spending and on the rules, and we’ll see how it goes tonight.”
“I think the House is in a lot better place with some of the work that’s been done to democratise power out of the speakership and that’s our goal.”
McCarthy: Tonight ‘we’ll have the votes to finish this once and for all'
"We'll come back tonight and I believe at that time, we'll have the votes to finish this once and for all," Kevin McCarthy says.
Asked how he expects to govern with a conference like this, he replies: "Because it took this long, now we learned how to govern.”
House adjourns until 10pm ET
The motion is adopted 220-212 and the House stands adjourned until 10pm tonight.
Scalise moves to adjourn House until 10pm
Rep Steve Scalise praises the work of the clerk and her staff for the work they are doing to applause. He moves to adjourn the House until 10pm tonight.
A voice vote produces a no according to the chair and Mr Scalise requests an electronic vote on the adjournment.
Voting is underway.
Final tally of ballot 13 confirmed
McCarthy: 214 votes (4 short)
Jeffries: 212 votes
Jordan: 6 votes
Republicans reportedly aiming to adjourn
There are multiple reports that Republicans will now seek an adjournment until sometime tonight. This will presumably allow Reps Buck and Hunt time to return and allow for more negotiations with holdouts.
Per Roberts Costa at CBS:
One of McCarthy’s top allies just told CBS that meetings are being planned for rest of afternoon and evening, in private, with the remaining holdouts… hope to adjourn sooner than later to get those going… “have to close this and it’s not going to happen on the floor”
An update on the arithmetic at play today
Rep-elects Ken Buck and Wesley Hunt are expected to return to the Capitol later today, which will give Kevin McCarthy a total of 216 Republican votes.
There are still six hardline votes against him.
Assuming all 212 Democrats remain in the chamber to vote, Mr McCarthy will need to either flip two of the holdouts in his favour; flip one of them and convince one or more to vote as “present”; or convince three or more of them to vote “present”.
McCarthy remains short of majority
Brecheen issues statement after flipping vote to McCarthy
Representative-elect Josh Brecheen issued the following statement after voting for Leader Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House of the 118th Congress.
My vote that was cast today is pending the approval of the agreement that has been negotiated in good faith. After days of intense deliberations, I cast my vote today for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker after he agreed to conservative reforms to how the House of Representatives operates. What we have agreed to is transformative and will allow conservatives to rein in out-of-control spending. As I have said before, I did not come to Washington to preserve the status quo. I came here to reform Congress and fix the reckless spending that has plagued our country. I believe this agreement will help put us on the right track.
Despite earning the support of 14 conservatives who previously opposed McCarthy, he still came up short. I will vote for Mr. McCarthy as long as what we agreed to in negotiations remains in place.
Rosendale holds out and votes for Jordan
Rep Rosendale continues to be a holdout and votes for Jim Jordan.
This takes the total number of holdouts to six and means that McCarthy will likely lose this thirteenth ballot.
