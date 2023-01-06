✕ Close Heated conversations continue on House floor as McCarthy edges closer to Speakership

A possible end may be in sight to the stalemate on Capitol Hill after four days of protracted Republican Party infighting over who to elect as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

Kevin McCarthy failed to secure a majority vote in the chamber after a staggering 13 roll call votes – making it the longest House speaker selection process since before the Civil War.

Mr McCarthy’s bid was derailed by a group of far-right Republicans including the likes of Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz.

However, on Friday he made significant progress in the twelfth ballot, managing to flip a total of 14 representatives-elect in his favour after lengthy negotiations.

Another lawmaker crossed over to support Mr McCarthy in ballot 13, but Mr McCarthy is still short a majority.

With six holdouts remaining, the GOP leader is convinced the end is in sight. The House has now adjourned until 10pm for further negotiations and to allow two absent members of Congress time to return.

