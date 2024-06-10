Hunter Biden still has a chance to take the stand as gun trial nears its end: Live updates
President’s son is facing three criminal charges for allegedly purchasing and posessing a gun while addicted to crack cocaine
Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial is wrapping up quicker than expected with defense attorneys expected to either call another witness to the stand or rest their case.
Proceedings in the case are off to an early start after the trial unexpectedly ended midday on Friday. Defense attorneys and prosecutors are meeting with the judge to go over a motion to acquit before the jury hears the defense’s case.
Attorneys could call a witness – potentially Biden himself – to testify
Prosecutors allege Biden lied on a federal gun form about his unlawful use of illegal drugs when purchasing a handgun in October 2018. They claim Biden was actively using crack cocaine at the time.
Defense attorneys dispute that, claiming the government has a high burden to prove Biden was using drugs when he purchased a gun.
Ultimately, a jury of 12 will decide if Biden is guilty or innocent – potentially as soon as today.
Charging conference concludes
This morning’s conference about jury instructions has concluded with defense attorneys indicating Hunter Biden will not testify.
Defense asked Judge Noreika to include the language “knowingly” in the instructions – something he claims is a crucial part of the defense’s case.
Catch up with Friday’s proceedings
On the fourth day of the trial, the prosecution rested its case after a week of focusing on the severity of Hunter Biden’s drug problem. The defense began by calling a former employee and owner of the gun shop where Hunter purchased the firearm on 12 October, 2018 before calling President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden.
Judge reviewing jury instructions
Judge Maryellen Noreika is going over jury instructions with both sides this morning before the jury enters court.
Jury is expected to enter around 9am in which the defense will either continue calling witnesses or rest their case.
Jill Biden arrives at court
Hunter Biden enters court for fifth day
Hunter Biden and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, arrived at federal court on Monday for the fifth day of proceedings.