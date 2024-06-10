✕ Close Security footage appears to shows Hallie Biden dumping Hunter Biden’s gun in garbage

Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial is wrapping up quicker than expected with defense attorneys expected to either call another witness to the stand or rest their case.

Proceedings in the case are off to an early start after the trial unexpectedly ended midday on Friday. Defense attorneys and prosecutors are meeting with the judge to go over a motion to acquit before the jury hears the defense’s case.

Attorneys could call a witness – potentially Biden himself – to testify

Prosecutors allege Biden lied on a federal gun form about his unlawful use of illegal drugs when purchasing a handgun in October 2018. They claim Biden was actively using crack cocaine at the time.

Defense attorneys dispute that, claiming the government has a high burden to prove Biden was using drugs when he purchased a gun.

Ultimately, a jury of 12 will decide if Biden is guilty or innocent – potentially as soon as today.