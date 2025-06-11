Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A uniformed U.S. Army veteran has provoked anger among MAGA conservatives by joining a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Dallas, Texas, on Monday.

In a viral video recorded at the event, the soldier does not hold back in her criticism of President Donald Trump for activating 4,000 members of the National Guard and 700 Marines to help police the anti-ICE demonstrations that have raged in Los Angeles for five days and have since spread to other major American cities.

“We are not pawns for Donald Trump’s agenda,” the woman, wearing a camouflage uniform bearing the name tag “Colado,” says in the video shared by left-leaning X account BreakThrough News.

“Why now?” she continues. “It’s because the military was called upon against the protesters. In our oath to serve, we serve the people of the United States, the Constitution. These constitutional rights are being stripped and just denied.

“And the military will not be pawns to that. That’s why I’m calling on the conscience of military members who served previously and now. We have a conscience, we have a mind and we have a duty, a moral obligation to say no and resist.”

The Independent has contacted the Pentagon for its response to her comments.

Online, conservatives wasted no time in calling for the woman, subsequently identified as Carmen Colado, a former U.S. Army intelligence analyst, to be dishonorably discharged or court-martialled for publicly criticizing the commander-in-chief’s orders.

Some argued that her actions constituted a violation of the U.S. military’s Uniform Code of Military Justice and called for Article 15 to be invoked against her, which empowers a commanding officer to order nonjudicial punishments less severe than a court-martial.

A U.S. Army veteran speaks out against President Donald Trump's deployment of active-duty Marines to help police anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles at a sympathy demonstration in Dallas, Texas, on Monday June 9 2025 ( BreakThrough News/X )

These might include restrictions on duty, extra duty, forfeiture of pay, and, in some cases, confinement; however, since Colado appears to have left the service, it is unlikely to apply.

She describes herself on Instagram as the “proud daughter of an illegal immigrant hero who saved my life” and posts photos of friends and family, poetry, pencil drawings, and even a short film she has directed.

Her posts also include an inspirational quote from Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green, who was censured for interrupting President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress earlier this year, on the occasion of a Dallas protest march calling for immigration reform.

“To protect liberty and justice for all – to protect government of the people, by the people, for the people – to protect what this country has in its great and noble ideals, we have to do what is necessary,” Green’s quote reads.