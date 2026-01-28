Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Suspect detained after Rep. Ilhan Omar sprayed with unknown substance during Minneapolis town hall

Video footage of the incident shows the man being tackled to the ground

A man was tackled to the ground and detained after he sprayed “a substance” at Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday evening, video footage shows.

Omar — a Minnesota Democrat who is frequently singled out for derision by President Donald Trump — was addressing a crowded room when the incident occurred.

After she criticized the president's immigration crackdown in her state and called on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign, a man near the front rushed to the lectern and sprayed her with an unknown material.

After shouting at the congresswoman, the man was tackled to the ground and detained.

A man was detained after he lunged toward and sprayed a substance on Rep. Ilhan Omar at town hall in Minneapolis on Tuesday (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

“Oh my god, he sprayed something on her!” a woman can be heard saying in a video of the incident.

Omar seemed to resist efforts to move her offstage to safety. She returned to the microphone and said, “We’re going to keep talking… Please don’t let them have a show.”

“Here’s the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand: We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us,” she added.

This is a breaking story…

