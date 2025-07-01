Iranian hackers threaten to release treasure trove of White House emails

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A group of Iranian-linked hackers threatened to leak emails they claim to have stolen from key White House officials and advisers on Monday, the latest iteration in the cybersecurity battle.

Months after distributing material stolen from President Donald Trump’s campaign, the group of hackers informed Reuters that they had roughly 100 gigabytes of emails from accounts belonging to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Trump lawyer Lindsey Halligan, Trump adviser Roger Stone, and adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The group, which goes by the name “Robert,” did not disclose details of the emails to Reuters but said they were considering selling the materials.

The hacking disclosure arrived shortly after the Trump administration issued a warning to people about the potential for cyberattacks against critical infrastructure by Iranian state-sponsored or affiliated groups.

The White House and FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement that it “takes all threats against the president, his staff, and our cybersecurity with the utmost seriousness” and that it was a “top priority” to safeguard the administration’s ability to execute the president’s mission.

An Iran-linked hacking group threatened to release emails they claim to have stolen from White House officials and advisers ( Getty/iStock )

“Anyone associated with any kind of breach of national security will be fully investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Patel said in the statement.

In recent years, the U.S. has experienced similar cyberattacks from foreign-linked hacking groups.

Last year, Chinese-affiliated hackers tried to target data from Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s phones while the “Robert” group released a trove of emails obtained from the Trump campaign to reporters, including some from Stone.

“This so-called ‘cyber attack’ is nothing more than digital propaganda, and the targets are no coincidence,” Marci McCarthy, the director of public affairs for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said in a statement.

“This is a calculated smear campaign meant to damage President Trump and discredit honorable public servants who serve our country with distinction. These criminals will be found and they will be brought to justice. Let this be a warning to others, there will be no refuge, tolerance, or leniency for these actions,” McCarthy added.

Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have mounted recently after Trump ordered missile strikes on nuclear facilities in the country, raising the threat of cyber attacks.

Officials have also warned that groups supportive or affiliated with Tehran may seek to disrupt critical infrastructure systems, defense contractors, or other American companies with ties to Israel.