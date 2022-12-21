Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The IRS didn’t audit Donald Trump during his first two years in the White House, failing to follow its own policy, the House Ways and Means Committee has said.

The panel voted to release six years of the former president’s tax returns on Tuesday as members of the committee revealed that the tax agency disregarded its own programme making it mandatory to audit sitting presidents, The New York Times reported.

In 2017, Mr Trump filed his taxes for the previous two years, but the Internal Revenue Service didn’t start to audit those returns until 2019.

A report from the House Ways and Means Committee states that the IRS began their audit of Mr Trump’s filings on the same April day that the panel requested to be given access to the then-president’s taxes and related audits.

The tax agency hasn’t yet finished those audits, the IRS said. The service began its audits of the filings related to Mr Trump’s income during his time as president after he left the White House.

Democrats have said that it will likely take a number of days before the filings are released to the public as sensitive information, such as addresses and account numbers, has to be redacted.

A staff report by the Joint Committee on Taxation published on Tuesday included some information regarding Mr Trump’s taxes.

More follows...