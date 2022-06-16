Videos played by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack on January 6 2021 show the mob threatening then-Vice President Mike Pence as he was refusing to aid then-President Donald Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The threats against Mr Pence came after Mr Trump falsely told them that Mr Pence had the power to change the outcome of the election.

Introducing the video, Representative Pete Aguilar said that the attack on the Capitol was “the effect of Donald Trump’s words and actions”.

The video started with Mr Trump speaking on January 6, saying that “Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us and if he doesn’t that will be a sad day for our country”.

“Mike Pence – I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our constitution and for the good of our country,” Mr Trump added. “And if you’re not I will be very disappointed in you, I’ll tell you right now.”

The video then shows a man filming himself as he walks towards the Capitol saying that “I’m hearing that Pence just caved”. After receiving pushback from others walking to the Congressional complex, the man added “if Pence caves, we’re going to drag motherf***ers through the streets”.

“You f***ing politicians are going to get f***ing dragged through the streets,” the man said.

In a section taken from a livestream, another man says “I guess the hope is that there’s such a show of force here that Pence will decide to do the right thing according to Trump”.

Then footage is shown of a man with a megaphone outside the Capitol shouting “bring out Pence” followed by a video from a Capitol entrance where a crowd is chanting “hang Mike Pence”.

The video ends with an image of the gallows erected outside the Capitol on the day of the insurrection.