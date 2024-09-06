Stephen Colbert roasts JD Vance for awkwardly grabbing woman’s fist bump

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Stephen Colbert has roasted JD Vance for the painfully awkward moment when he grabbed a woman’s fist bump in a resurfaced viral video.

The Late Night with Stephen Colbert host was merciless in last night's episode after recovering from his initial amazement at watching the embarrassing clip of Vance visiting a UAW picket line in Toledo, Ohio last year.

"It would have to be really awkward to be worth showing something that happened 11 months ago. And it is," clarified Colbert.

"He grabbed that woman's fist bump!" he said following the clip.

"Ah the female has presented her fist, I know this one," Colbert continued in a stiff and unblinking imitation of Donald Trump's running mate, earning even more laughter from the crowd.

"Paper covers rock, man covers woman, woman wears child - human interaction complete."

Stephen Colbert mocked JD Vance mercilessly for a resurfaced clip showing his grabbing a woman’s fist bump ( The Late Show with Stephen Colbert )

Colbert did note that the clip is, of course, before Vance was named as the Republican vice presidential nominee, but quickly went back to taking jabs at the Ohio senator

"Since then he's had months of practice meeting people on the trail and he is still a disaster," he added, then pointing to the donut debacle Vance had two weeks ago, when he seemed to struggle to make small talk with a pair of donut shop employees in Valdosta, Georgia.

“I’m JD Vance, I’m running for vice president, good to see you,” he told one worker.

“Okay,” she responded in the cringe-inducing encounter.

"I'm guessing not the response he was expecting," Colbert quipped.

The late-night comedy show host had moved on to the resurfaced fist bump-grabbing clip after touching on Trump's latest effort to stop people calling him and Vance "weird" - something they have failed to do since they were given the label by Tim Walz in his first speech as Kamala Harris’s VP candidate.

“There is something weird with that guy," the former president said to Fox News' Sean Hannity about Walz at a pre-taped event in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

"He’s a weird guy. JD is not weird. He’s a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock.”

He continued: "We’re not weird. We are other things, perhaps, but we’re not weird.”

Colbert cracked: "Of course, people wouldn't be saying JD Vance is weird if he weren't so weird."

Donald Trump at a town hall event in Pennsylvania September 4 ( AFP via Getty Images )

As well as the Republic VP nominee facing fallout from social mishaps such as the donut shop blunder, and comments about "childless cat ladies", Vance is now dealing with backlash for suggesting school shootings are a "fact of life" at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday, following the Georgia Apalachee High School shooting on Wednesday.

Four people have died, two 14-year-old students and two teachers.

The 14-year-old suspect, Colt Gray, is in custody, as is his father for allegedly buying his son an AR-style rifle as a Christmas present.