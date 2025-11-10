Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former lawyer of President Donald Trump slammed the White House’s recent renovations, namely the gaudy, decked-in-gold, “Presidential Walk of Fame.”

Ex-MAGA attorney Jenna Ellis, one of the dozens of people Trump has pardoned after her efforts to block the certification of the 2020 election, took to X Monday to drag the president’s design choices.

Ellis pleaded guilty to conspiring to overturn the election in Georgia, alongside attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, all of whom were pardoned late Sunday. She was able to avoid nine felony charges in Arizona in exchange for her cooperation in a sweeping election interference case.

On Monday, Ellis slammed the president’s latest decorative gold additions to the White House, namely a new gold sign reading “The Presidential Walk of Fame” and gold ornamental pieces above photos of all the former U.S. Presidents.

“I personally hate this,” Ellis wrote while retweeting photos of the changes.

open image in gallery Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis took to X to call out the president’s bright gold decorations, writing, “I personally hate this” along with images of his decor ( AFP via Getty Images )

The new “Walk of Fame” is located on the wall of the West Wing colonnade and runs along the recently renovated Rose Garden, which now has a limestone patio for chairs and tables in the style of Mar-a-Lago.

Pictures of former presidents hang in order of administration, meaning there are two photos of Trump and two of former President Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president.

Trump has hung a photo of an autopen instead of Biden – a reference to the claims by Republicans that Biden staffers utilized the device in place of the former president.

The gold finishings are just the latest addition to the White House, which has undergone a huge makeover since Trump took office in January.

In addition to Trump’s plans for a grand $300 million state ballroom, the president is installing two 88-foot flagpoles on the South Lawn and redecorating the Oval Office.

The Oval Office, which is given a makeover by each new president, now features paintings in gold frames, gold furniture, and gold-painted accents across the fireplace, door and what many on the internet believe are cheap gold vermeil figurines from Home Depot.

open image in gallery Images of all the presidents, along with gold decorative pieces line the walk ( Getty )

open image in gallery The walk also features big cursive signage to let all know it is “The Presidential Walk of Fame” ( AP )

Ellis’ public trolling of Trump comes amidst the president’s latest pardoning spree. In addition to Ellis, several other of Trump’s former lawyers were spared, including Rudy Giuliani, Powell and Chesebro.

The Colorado lawyer also thanked the president in a separate post on Monday.

A statement announcing a list of 77 people who were pardoned was tweeted out late Sunday evening, at 10:54 p.m. local time, by Trump’s “clemency czar” Ed Martin.

The list included several Americans who participated directly as members of the slates of false electors whose purpose was to supplant duly elected state electors bound to cast their states’ votes in the Electoral College for Biden, after the Democrat won states including Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan in the general election.

The plot, supported by Trump and his biggest allies, led to the January 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.