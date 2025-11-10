MAGA lawyer pardoned by Trump slams president’s tacky gold White House additions: ‘I personally hate this’
Trump’s former lawyer trolled his “Presidential Walk of Fame” online, just as Trump issued her a pardon
A former lawyer of President Donald Trump slammed the White House’s recent renovations, namely the gaudy, decked-in-gold, “Presidential Walk of Fame.”
Ex-MAGA attorney Jenna Ellis, one of the dozens of people Trump has pardoned after her efforts to block the certification of the 2020 election, took to X Monday to drag the president’s design choices.
Ellis pleaded guilty to conspiring to overturn the election in Georgia, alongside attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, all of whom were pardoned late Sunday. She was able to avoid nine felony charges in Arizona in exchange for her cooperation in a sweeping election interference case.
On Monday, Ellis slammed the president’s latest decorative gold additions to the White House, namely a new gold sign reading “The Presidential Walk of Fame” and gold ornamental pieces above photos of all the former U.S. Presidents.
“I personally hate this,” Ellis wrote while retweeting photos of the changes.
The new “Walk of Fame” is located on the wall of the West Wing colonnade and runs along the recently renovated Rose Garden, which now has a limestone patio for chairs and tables in the style of Mar-a-Lago.
Pictures of former presidents hang in order of administration, meaning there are two photos of Trump and two of former President Grover Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president.
Trump has hung a photo of an autopen instead of Biden – a reference to the claims by Republicans that Biden staffers utilized the device in place of the former president.
The gold finishings are just the latest addition to the White House, which has undergone a huge makeover since Trump took office in January.
In addition to Trump’s plans for a grand $300 million state ballroom, the president is installing two 88-foot flagpoles on the South Lawn and redecorating the Oval Office.
The Oval Office, which is given a makeover by each new president, now features paintings in gold frames, gold furniture, and gold-painted accents across the fireplace, door and what many on the internet believe are cheap gold vermeil figurines from Home Depot.
Ellis’ public trolling of Trump comes amidst the president’s latest pardoning spree. In addition to Ellis, several other of Trump’s former lawyers were spared, including Rudy Giuliani, Powell and Chesebro.
The Colorado lawyer also thanked the president in a separate post on Monday.
A statement announcing a list of 77 people who were pardoned was tweeted out late Sunday evening, at 10:54 p.m. local time, by Trump’s “clemency czar” Ed Martin.
The list included several Americans who participated directly as members of the slates of false electors whose purpose was to supplant duly elected state electors bound to cast their states’ votes in the Electoral College for Biden, after the Democrat won states including Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan in the general election.
The plot, supported by Trump and his biggest allies, led to the January 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
