Even Jesse Watters is mocking Fox News for running ads that target nothing but the elderly

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Even Fox News Host Jesse Watters knows his audience is on the older side.

Watters mocked the network's commercials and its obvious age demographic, noting that its viewers would be "watching Fox until they die."

During a segment on “The Five” discussing the latest conservative meltdown — this time over Cracker Barrel's signage — Watters argued that the restaurant's marketers "tried to make it younger, but Cracker Barrel is for old people."

"It's like trying to sell reverse mortgages to young people, or gold, or Relief Factor," he added, referencing services and products that have been advertised on Fox News.

Fox News host Jesse Watters mocked the network’s advertising, noting that it is aimed almost entirely at an elderly audience. Nielsen data found that the median age of Fox News viewers is 69-years-old ( Fox News via X )

"Or MyPillow," Fox News contributor Tyrus said, referencing MAGA loyalist and pillow-salesman Mike Lindell's company.

Watters quit beating around the bush at that point.

“Or all the things we sell on Fox,” he said. “You just have to keep your audience happy with what they’re used to. That’s why people will be watching Fox until they die.”

The insinuation that primarily elderly people watch Fox News is not an exaggeration. According to Nielsen, the median age for Fox News viewers is 69-years-old.

Earlier this summer, Tucker Carlson — once the darling of Fox News prime time before he was fired — took at shot at his former network's personalities and primary demographic, according to Mediaite.

During a segment on his podcast in June, he torched former colleague Mark Levin, who he said is "terrible on TV" and who "controls Hannity in this weird way."

He went on to call Levin "screechy" and his commentary "not appealing," before saying the network was using him to get the network's elderly viewers to "submit."

"What they’re doing is what they always do, which is just turning up the propaganda hose to full blast and just trying to, you know, knock elderly Fox viewers off their feet and make them submit to where you want them to," Carlson said.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene questioned the relevance of Murdoch-owned channel to the future of the conservative movement earlier this month, noting that the advanced age of its viewers wasn't reflective of broader society.

“Most of the people that watch Fox News are very much up in age, the Baby Boomer generation, who I love, those are my parents, but that’s [Fox News'} biggest audience,” Greene said earlier this month during an interview on Real America’s Voice. “That’s not the future of America.”