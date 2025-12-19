Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Jesse Watters shrugged off criticism of Donald Trump’s White House plaques, saying the president can decorate “his own house” with insulting signs if he chooses.

Trump’s plaques describe Joe Biden as the “worst president in American history” and suggest that Barack Obama was “one of the most divisive political figures.”

Meanwhile, the current president touted his claimed success, suggesting on his own plaque that he “defeated” inflation, while describing Ronald Reagan as a Trump “fan.”

With outrage building on social media about the scathing signs, Trump loyalist Watters swatted away criticism while presenting The Five.

“Let’s be clear, he’s having a little fun. It’s his own house,” he said.

“It’s not, it’s our house,” Democrat strategist Jessica Tarlov interrupted.

open image in gallery Fox News host Jesse Watters has claimed that Trump can do anything he wants to the White House because it is ‘his own house’ ( Getty )

“Come on, it’s just a word, Jessica,” Watters hit back. “It’s his own house; he lives there, he showers there, he eats there.

“It’s his house, for now, for the next three years, maybe more,” he continued. “So he can decorate it however he wants.”

Bizarrely, Watters suddenly switched gears and began shouting at Tarlov about fentanyl.

“Am I that upset about it?” he raged. “No, I’m upset about all this fentanyl pouring into the country and you guys siding with these people.”

Others on the panel, including Greg Gutfeld, also defended Trump’s latest way of attacking his opponents.

“He does things that don’t cost a dime, and they’re entertaining to us. This is why we don’t deserve him,” Gutfield joked.

“He’s saying, like, ‘What if I do this? What if I do that?’ And then he does it, and it’s wonderful,” Gutfeld continued, referring to Trump, before calling for “more plaques.”

Trump’s plaques were placed along his controversial Presidential Walk of Fame, which he installed earlier this year.

open image in gallery Trump’s plaques are excoriating about his enemies and gushing about Ronald Reagan, whom the current president claims was a ‘fan’ ( AP )

The row of presidential portraits was used to take yet another swipe at Joe Biden, with Trump replacing his predecessor’s picture with an autopen.

The GOP leader has claimed that Biden’s use of the autopen device to sign executive orders renders all laws signed by the 46th president invalid, despite Trump using the machine during his first administration.

The addition of the plaques to the so-called “Walk of Fame” has been widely condemned by Trump’s opponents, with California Governor Gavin Newsom tearing into the commander-in-chief on social media.

“Inflation is up. Unemployment is up,” Newsom blasted on X. “Grocery prices are up. Electricity costs are up.

“And Donald Trump is spending his time doing this bull****.”

He posted his own version of the Walk of Fame, swapping out the current images for Vanity Fair’s recent portraits of Trump’s top team.

The pictures became online memes, with fans describing them as “diabolical” and “crazy,” since they highlight the Trump cabinet’s wrinkles and blemishes.