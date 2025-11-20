Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has reignited his bitter feud with Jimmy Kimmel by demanding, yet again, that the comedian be taken off the air for criticizing his administration.

The president’s furious complaints were in response to Kimmel’s joke that “Hurricane Epstein” was about to “make landfall,” and that America was about to find out an answer to the question of “what did the president know and how old were these women when he knew it?”

Trump’s enraged rant comes just months after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended following a remark made by Kimmel about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

At the time, the president said that the suspension was “Great News for America” and blasted the show for being “ratings challenged,” before ABC reinstated the program.

This time, Trump has claimed that the late-night show host has ‘NO TALENT’ and even took a swipe at ABC News.

open image in gallery Trump has reginited his bitter feud with Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night show host told America to brace for 'Hurricane Epstein' ( YouTube )

“Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?” Trump seethed on Truth Social. “Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage.

“Get the bum off the air!!!”

The episode, which has angered Trump so greatly, aired last night and featured a monologue laced with jokes at the president’s expense.

“Trump hasn’t been this nervous about signing something since Don Jr’s birth certificate,” Kimmel joked.

He also shredded Trump’s claim that investigations into how much he features in the Epstein files are a “waste of time,” by playing a montage of the president’s speeches.

In the montage, Trump claimed that “no one knows what magnets are,” signed an executive order about paper straws, stood on the roof of the White House, and changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

open image in gallery Kimmel also joked about Trump’s lavish dinner at the White House with the Saudi Crown Prince ( REUTERS )

Kimmel also jabbed at Trump for hosting a dinner attended by Elon Musk, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, and JD Vance.

“It was like an alumni dinner for the Legion of Doom,” Kimmel joked. “This group is so cartoonishly evil that we might actually need Austin Powers to defeat them.”

Trump’s vicious feud with Kimmel dates back to September, when the late-night show host delivered a monologue on the president’s reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

He played a clip of Trump saying that he was doing “pretty good,” before veering off on a tangent about the “construction of the new ballroom for the White House.”

Kimmel said that Trump was at “the fourth stage of grief, construction,” and blasted other Republicans for using the murder to score “political points.”

ABC suspended the show shortly after, before reinstating it a week later. Kimmel’s first episode following the hiatus was seen by over 6.3 million people, with the opening monologue racking up 14 million views on YouTube.

The Independent has contacted the FCC, the White House, ABC and Jimmy Kimmel Live! for comment.