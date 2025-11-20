Trump reiterates calls for Jimmy Kimmel to be taken off the air after comedian’s latest roast of president
Kimmel told America to brace for ‘Hurricane Epstein’ and asked ‘what did the president know and how old were these women when he knew it?’
Donald Trump has reignited his bitter feud with Jimmy Kimmel by demanding, yet again, that the comedian be taken off the air for criticizing his administration.
The president’s furious complaints were in response to Kimmel’s joke that “Hurricane Epstein” was about to “make landfall,” and that America was about to find out an answer to the question of “what did the president know and how old were these women when he knew it?”
Trump’s enraged rant comes just months after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended following a remark made by Kimmel about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
At the time, the president said that the suspension was “Great News for America” and blasted the show for being “ratings challenged,” before ABC reinstated the program.
This time, Trump has claimed that the late-night show host has ‘NO TALENT’ and even took a swipe at ABC News.
“Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?” Trump seethed on Truth Social. “Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage.
“Get the bum off the air!!!”
The episode, which has angered Trump so greatly, aired last night and featured a monologue laced with jokes at the president’s expense.
“Trump hasn’t been this nervous about signing something since Don Jr’s birth certificate,” Kimmel joked.
He also shredded Trump’s claim that investigations into how much he features in the Epstein files are a “waste of time,” by playing a montage of the president’s speeches.
In the montage, Trump claimed that “no one knows what magnets are,” signed an executive order about paper straws, stood on the roof of the White House, and changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
Kimmel also jabbed at Trump for hosting a dinner attended by Elon Musk, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pete Hegseth, Stephen Miller, and JD Vance.
“It was like an alumni dinner for the Legion of Doom,” Kimmel joked. “This group is so cartoonishly evil that we might actually need Austin Powers to defeat them.”
Trump’s vicious feud with Kimmel dates back to September, when the late-night show host delivered a monologue on the president’s reaction to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
He played a clip of Trump saying that he was doing “pretty good,” before veering off on a tangent about the “construction of the new ballroom for the White House.”
Kimmel said that Trump was at “the fourth stage of grief, construction,” and blasted other Republicans for using the murder to score “political points.”
ABC suspended the show shortly after, before reinstating it a week later. Kimmel’s first episode following the hiatus was seen by over 6.3 million people, with the opening monologue racking up 14 million views on YouTube.
The Independent has contacted the FCC, the White House, ABC and Jimmy Kimmel Live! for comment.
