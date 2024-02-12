Watch live: Joe Biden addresses local leaders as 2024 campaign continues

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden addresses the National Association of Counties (NACO) Legislative Conference in Washington on Monday, 12 February.

The US president is speaking to local leaders as the 2024 campaign trail continues.

NACO’s Legislative Conference brings together almost 2,000 elected and appointed county officials to discuss on federal policy issues that impact counties and residents.

Organisers describe the event as a “one-of-a-kind advocacy opportunity” to strengthen intergovernmental partnerships “for years to come.”

It comes after special counsel Robert Hur released a report into Mr Biden’s handling of classified documents, commenting in part on the president’s age and health as the presidential campaign continues.

The president angrily hit back at the Republican prosecutor’s claim that his memory is faulty during a last-minute press conference last Thursday.

Mr Biden became infuriated at a suggestion that he did not remember the year his late son, Beau Biden, died from brain cancer.