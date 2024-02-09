Watch: Biden confuses Mexico with Egypt during press conference defending memory

Joe Biden appeared to confuse Mexico with Egypt during a press conference in which he defended his age and memory on Thursday, 8 February.

The US president referenced the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, saying: “The president of Mexico did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him... I talked to Bibi [Benjamin Netanyahu] to open the gate on the Israeli side."

Elsewhere in the press conference, Mr Biden insisted that his "memory is fine" and though he is an "elderly man" he "knows what the hell he's doing."